Ontario opened the restaurant’s 50% capacity restaurant starting Jan. 31, sources say
Ontario will reopen restaurants to eat in person at 50 percent capacity by the end of the month, senior government sources in the background confirmed to Global News.
They said restaurants would be able to reopen their dining rooms at 50 per cent capacity starting January 31st. An official announcement is expected Thursday.
The news comes hours after Prime Minister Doug Ford told reporters a good announcement would be made this week about restaurants and gyms in the province.
Currently, Ontario only offers outsourcing, shipment and yard services.
Earlier this month, the province imposed additional restrictions on businesses amid an increase in Omicron cases. The government said the measures would be in effect until at least January 26 next Wednesday.
They included additional capacity restrictions, a ban on eating indoors, and the closure of several types of facilities, including gyms, cinemas, and museums.
Ford had hinted for a few days that the province could announce a easing of restrictions sometime this week.
It will be a positive announcement we make this week and I look forward to it, the prime minister said on Wednesday.
No one likes these closures more than I do. I actually despise them, but saying that health is a priority and follow the instructions of the media chief, but we expect to have a good announcement about restaurants and gyms and other people that are closed.
Ford said that while his government has worked to provide support to affected businesses, he knows it is not the same as when they are open.
Let’s open businesses and hope customers come back and feel confident they can go to their favorite restaurant or their favorite gym or banquet hall, that’s the most important thing, he said.
Restaurants Canada, meanwhile, called on the Ontario government to provide immediate guidance on possible easing of restrictions next week.
Restaurants simply can not open their doors in an instant, said Restaurants Canada president and CEO Todd Barclay in a statement.
In an update to COVID on Wednesday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province is beginning to see a glimmer of hope in its fight against Omicron.
Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of Ontario Health, said the rate of hospitalizations and cases in the intensive care unit is growing at a slower pace.
He also thanked the Ontarians who were vaccinated and sacrificed.
Together, we have made an impact and made a difference, Moore said.
And together these efforts will outline our way forward towards a safe and gradual reopening. We have to be careful. We need to stay disciplined and never underestimate this virus as we wait to take small steps forward.
With files from The Canadian Press
