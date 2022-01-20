Popeye Brand Arrives In India As Part Of Continued International Growth | tidings

International
Today, the Popees brand and Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL), India’s leading food service company with a strong legacy of introducing and growing international brands in the country, are excited to open their first restaurant in Bangalore, India, at hot town of Koramangala.
We are very excited to be working with Jubilant Foodworks Limited to formally introduce Indian guests to Popeye experience and our iconic Louisiana-style chicken with its unique blend of spices and flavors, said David Shear, President RBI International, Pope’s parent company . This milestone continues our commitment to open hundreds of restaurants across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years and builds on our history of working with top-class operators to reach more guests worldwide, concluded Shear.
Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popees has more than 45 years of culinary history and tradition. Popeies the famous chicken is marinated for at least 12 hours, cooked and baked with hand-baked bread, then cooked slowly to perfection using a special cooking technique. The popularity of the Popees brand has grown worldwide to 3,500 restaurants in 25 countries.
Speaking about the launch of the Popeies brand in India, Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Mr. Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Limited said, With chicken being one of the largest and fastest growing categories in India, we are excited to introduce the Popeies brand to Indian poultry loving guests. We are confident that Popees will not only satisfy Indian guests, but also strategically complement our portfolio and strengthen JFLs leadership in the QSR domain. We believe that JFL and Popeies share a common love for good food, with authentic and delicious taste that promises joy with every bite!
Popeia’s menu in India contains not only iconic products like chicken sandwich but also includes some innovations inspired by India. Popeies has introduced vegetarian recipes that are cooked and served by a special kitchen counter in various identifiable packages. Popeies is committed to providing a unique guest experience and bringing its digital innovation through digital ordering screens to restaurants, ordering and mobile shipping, with plans to expand across India in the coming years.
Popeies recently announced agreements to enter South Korea, France and Romania. Other international expansions in recent years include Spain, Brazil, China, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia.
About POPEYES
Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES has more than 45 years of culinary history and tradition. Popees stands out with a unique New Orleans-style menu, which features spicy chicken, tender chicken, fried shrimp and other regional items. The chain’s passion for its Louisiana heritage and authentic delicious food has allowed Popeies to become one of the world’s largest fast-food chicken restaurants with over 3600 restaurants in the US and worldwide.
About Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world’s largest fast food restaurant companies with over $ 35 billion in annual sales across the system and over 28,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world’s most iconic and iconic fast food restaurant brands, TIM HORTONS, BURGER KING, POPEYES and FIREHOUSE SUBS. These independently operated brands have served their respective friends, franchises and communities for decades. Through her Restaurant brands for good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes in relation to its food, planet and people and communities.
About Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL / Company) is part of the Jubilant Bhartia group and is the largest food service company in India. Its Dominos Pizza franchise extends to a network of 1,314 restaurants in 285 cities (as of December 31, 2020). The company has the exclusive rights to develop and operate the Dominos Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Currently, it operates in India and through its subsidiaries in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The company also enjoys the exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin Donuts restaurants in India, with 27 restaurants operating in 8 cities in India (as of 31 December 2020). JFL has entered the Chinese cuisine segment with its first restaurant-owned brand, Hongs Kitchen, which serves 2 cities with 7 restaurants in India (as of December 31, 2020). Recently, the company has added to its portfolio Indian cuisine of bacon, kebabs, bread and more by launching Ekdum! with 3 restaurants in Gurugram. Following the change in consumer habits, the Company has also started offering the ready-to-cook range owned by its brand of sauces, sauces and pastries, ChefBoss.
Foresighted statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management’s current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operational performance, and speak only up to the date of this document. These forward-looking statements are no guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations regarding Pope’s business ability to open hundreds of restaurants across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years; and our expectations regarding our ability to bring digital innovation. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from RBI expectations are detailed in the RBI files with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities, such as its annual reports. and quarterly and current reports on Form 8-K. and include the following risks: the risk associated with our ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy, and the risks associated with its international operations; the risks associated with our ability to compete domestically and abroad in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase our products; our relationships and the success of our franchises and the risks associated with our fully exclusive business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and supporting the exclusivity of those programs. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changing expectations or otherwise.
