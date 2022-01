A number of art organizations across the Netherlands today opened their doors to completely new and unexpected capacities today to protest what they see as unfair blocking rules. Under Covid-19 restrictions imposed in December amid another outbreak of the virus, museums, theaters, concert halls and cinemas should remain closed while non-essential trade concerns such as gyms, barbers, brothels and nail salons were closed. gave permission at the end of last week to conduct business. within the limits set by the government. Among the protesters, whom organizers described as playful and aimed at drawing attention to their humorous state, were the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, which opened as a salon with many services, offering haircuts, beard haircuts and manicures to the general population. Those choosing the latest service may choose to apply Van Gogh-inspired nail art; there was no word on whether haircut recipients could request the removal of an ear. Admission to the museum was free, with clients being required to pay hairdressers and nail technicians directly. The Frans Hals Museum in Haarlem opened as a gymnasium; or photo posted on Reddit showed Spandex-clad participants enjoying what appeared to be a lively training hour taking place in a gallery on the walls of which hung works by the Dutch painter including the 1633 masterpiece Civilian Guard Officers and Sergeants. The sweaty look made one commenter express concern that the displayed works would pass badly in the damp; another user quenches this fear by pointing to the gallery’s possible steady state of humidity during the summer, due to the presence of hot and humid crowds, and assuring the commenter that the museum is likely to use humidifiers. Also Wednesday, as reported by the Dutch news site US, visitors to the Limburgs Museum, a cultural-historical museum in Venlo, could take yoga and Zumba classes, while like the medieval Loevestein castle in Zaltbommel and the Mauritshuis in The Hague, home to a bunch of golden age Dutch paintings, they offered shoe camps. . According to DutchNews, the mayors of the twenty-five largest cities in the Netherlands announced before the action that they would not allow it. “This is just fun,” replied comedian Sanne Wallis de Vries, one of the protest organizers, speaking on a Dutch talk show. “What do you gain by stopping it?” ALL IMAGES

