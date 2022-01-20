Ford International Airport Launches FLITE to Develop, Introduce New High-Tech Air Travel Solutions | COUNTRY

International
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., January 19, 2022 / PRNewswire / – With support from Michigan Economic Development Corp.AND Southwest Airlines, Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority has introduced the Ford Launchpad for Innovative Technology and Entrepreneurship, or FLITE, which provides grants and testing opportunities to companies focused on bringing air travel technology solutions to market.
Gerald R. Ford International Airport launches FLITE to develop + test high-tech air travel solutions
One of the first airport-based initiatives in the country, FLITE provides funding to encourage the design, development and pilot testing of new products and services in a direct airport environment. Today, FLITE unveiled the first round of grants, offering $ 150,000 in three companies, including:
- Aurrigo: Auto-Sim software platform to create a “digital twin” of aircraft operations
- who: Autonomous mobility device
- Sunflower laboratories: Autonomous remote security system with drone-in-a-box
“Ford International Airport has long been an economic catalyst West Michigan“, He said Tory Richardson, president and CEO of Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. “FLITE enables us to harness that power and partnership with established entrepreneurs and companies focused on developing innovative new products and services to improve air travel and foster a nationwide ecosystem for innovation, entrepreneurship and technology sector growth.
“We can now offer this selected group of companies the invaluable opportunity to test their products in the real airport environment. Successful products, as we saw last year with the UV disinfectant robot, can be increased to meet airport requirements. greater while improving the overall experience for our guests. “
Grand Rapids– based Seamless, a highly experienced innovation facilitation organization that helps global enterprises maximize projects and partnerships with key startups, is providing proof-of-concept coordination to grantees.
Stantec Generation AV (R), the practice of autonomous vehicles of Edmonton, CanadaStantec-based global design firm is offering world-class experience in AV planning and deployment, including security clearance. The firm has also set up an advisory committee of airport affairs experts to provide guidance and evaluation of technology applications.
The new FLITE Advisory Committee will provide feedback on applications and routes to scale proven and successful projects beyond Ford International Airport. They were selected based on their commitment to innovation, industry leadership and technological solutions. Members include: Edmonton (Canada) International Airport, Nashville International Airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport,Saint Anthony International Airport, San Diego International Airport, Tampa International Airport, US Air Force and Vantage Airport Group.
MEDC is carrying out an initial $ 150,000 to FLITE THROUGH Michigan Office for Future Mobility and Electrification, which is working closely with Ford International Airport officials to ensure a successful launch. More than 20 businesses submitted grant applications for the first round of funding. Those interested in the second round of grants, which will be awarded in June, can get more information and apply here.
Ford International Airport hopes to expand FLITE financial support by adding other sponsors and backers, including venture capital firms, interested in investing in evolving technology.
Last year, MEDC awarded a grant to Pratt Miller to test its Large Area Autonomous Disinfection vehicle, or LaaD, at Ford International Airport, which was the first country in the world to pilot this new technology. it the first robot of its kinddistributes an FDA-approved disinfectant solution to high-contact surfaces, including seats, gates, and vending machines.
The success of this test encouraged Ford International Airport officials to begin discussions with MEDC and of Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, which led to FLITE.
“Michigan is and has always been a home for innovators, where next-generation mobility technologies can be developed, tested and deployed to address real-world challenges, “said Trevor Pawl, head of mobility for the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. “We are proud to continue that rich legacy today through this innovative partnership with Ford International Airport and Southwest Airlines and commend the first FLITE team that helped us shape the future of mobility as we know it here at Michigan. “
Ford International Airport has identified six key areas of focus for new technology advancements through FLITE:
- Safety: Enhancing the guest experience by strengthening safety and security throughout campus.
- Automation: Optimizing manpower resources to operate more efficiently, increasing security for goods and the movement of goods through distribution centers.
- Intelligent infrastructure: Deployment of new technologies to optimize infrastructure resources.
- Data Analysis: Providing timely and accurate data to decision makers.
- Keeping the room of the future: Improving the experience during the time before boarding.
- Safety: Improve the safety of staff and equipment on the ramp, by improving safety audits and real-time notification.
“FLITE focus areas provide an excellent opportunity to gain core knowledge in modernizing and improving operations for the aviation and travel industry,” he said. Kevin Kleist, an adviser to emerging trends at Southwest Airlines. “We are excited to partner with FLITE to support these high potential products and services that can enhance Southwest’s mission to connect people with what is important in their lives through friendly, reliable air travel and low cost. “
FLITE has set up a review committee to evaluate applications and grants that includes: MEDC, Department of Transportation in Michigan, The Right Place, Inc.., the city of Grand Rapids, Large enterprisesAND Gentex Corp.
“We are honored to partner with MEDC and Southwest Airlines in this unique venture, which is one of the first of its kind in the country,” he said. Dan Koorndyk, chairman of the board of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. “We also appreciate the support of our review committee. We look forward to working more closely with our airport counterparts to enable companies to dream bigger and be more successful in this.”
What other partners say:
Without problems: Matt Benson, director: “FLITE offers world-class innovators a unique approach to the airport real-world environment to implement and test solutions in a controlled and thoughtful way. Working through airport placement challenges, partners will benefit from learning and knowledge gained while working on scaling up their solutions. “
StantecGeneration AV: Corey Clothier, founder and director: “AV technology has the potential to make our communities safer, more resilient and more sustainable. Airports have a proud history of transport innovation and provide an ideal environment to launch the next generation of mobility. “We are excited to be a FLITE sponsor and to invest our time, resources and expertise in new technologies applied to airport operations.”
orat Ford International Airport
Gerald R. Ford International Airport is the second busiest airport on it Michigan, serving business and leisure travelers with non-stop flights and links to six airlines. Ford Airport is managed and operated by Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. For more information, visit www.flyford.org or follow the airport on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Instagram @FlyGRFord.
