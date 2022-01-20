International trade bans on endangered species tend to help mammals but harm reptiles | Emory University

International trade bans on endangered species generally help mammals improve their status, but harm reptiles, reveals a major economic study led by Emory University.

Advances in science published research on the impact of international trade bans by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

“We find large increases in legal trade pending bans on reptile species, but not pending bans on mammal species, potentially explaining the differential effect of the bans,” he says. Hugo Mialon, professor of economics at Emory University and lead author of the study.

The work is the largest study of its kind, spanning nearly four decades and covering all species of mammals and reptiles for which threat level assessments are available from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Co-authors include economist Tilman Klumpp, of the University of Alberta, Canada; and Michael Williams, of the Berkeley Research Group and Competition Economics LLC in Emeryville, California.

Their findings have important implications for policymakers. Since CITES does not operate in secret, the increase in commercial activity in anticipation of imminent trade bans is generally not preventable.

“Predictive trade growth can be particularly detrimental when bans apply to critically endangered species, because market prices for some remaining specimens tend to be high, so trading at eleven o’clock may be more intense and “recovery after stopping is more difficult,” says Mialon. . “This suggests that trade bans should be enforced at lower levels of risk – in other words, when a species is close to threatened and not critically endangered.”

The authors propose some possible explanations why the eleven-hour trade points for mammal species did not occur – or were less pronounced. One possibility is logistics, as many of the mammal species in their data set were many times larger and heavier than most reptile species, requiring greater effort to be transported across international borders. In addition, many reptile species, such as turtles and tortoises, are easier to catch than mammals. Finally, reptile species traded in the exotic pet trade are known to be less likely to survive physical displacement compared to mammals.

Mialon specializes in research on the boundaries between law and economics.

“From a young age, I was fascinated by wildlife and their importance to ecosystems,” he says. “Available IUCN data on endangered species and CITES bans provided a chance to apply my expertise to potentially help save animal species from extinction. “As far as I know, we are the first economists to address this issue.”

Direct evidence of the effectiveness of trade bans by CITES has not been conclusive. Several previous studies with small samples have found that CITES regulations had a marginal effect, or no measurable effect, on risk.

Mialon and his colleagues took a more comprehensive approach to the question. They focused on the period from 1979, when data on CITES bans became available for the first time, until 2018. Their analysis included all 41 mammal species and 20 reptiles that received the CITES ban. within the study period and the thousands of mammal and reptile species they have been assessed by the IUCN during that period.

The status of most species has deteriorated over the past four decades, due to various threats such as hunting, habitat loss and climate change. The statistical methods used by the researchers compared how the status of species that received CITES trade bans changed compared to those that did not.

The economic controls used in the study included data on GDP per capita, the volume of international trade as a percentage of GDP, and population density, by country and year. For each species and year, the researchers averaged each of these variables across all countries in the species distribution, as recorded by the IUCN. They also constructed a measure of scientific interest in a species. And the analysis was checked for factors that differ from species but do not change over time, e.g. the average size of adult species.

The results show that, on average, trade bans work for mammals. Prohibition of trade is accompanied by an average decrease in the probability that a species is assessed as endangered or worse up to 17 percent, compared to species in which trade was not prohibited.

Species of mammals whose status eventually improved after a ban include the Guadalupe fur seal, the gray wolf, the bottle-nosed northern whale, ocelot, margay, the sloth bear, the Samoan flying fox, the Cuban flying fox, and the C thin horned gazelle.

“The Cuvier gazelle and the thin-horned gazelle are clear examples,” says Mialon. “They were endangered in 2007 when they received a CITES ban and are ‘vulnerable’ and are no longer ‘endangered’ today.”

Gazelle Dorcas, however, which did not receive a CITES ban, was “unprotected” in 2007 and remains “unprotected” today, so it saw no improvement in status.

“All three species are closely related, share a similar geographical distribution, and face overlapping threats,” says Mialon. “This provides an example of how trade bans work and may suggest that extending a trade ban on Dorcas gazelle could also be effective.”

In the case of reptiles, the analysis found that a ban on international trade is associated with an average increase in the probability that a species is assessed as endangered or worse up to 42.6 percent, compared to species in which trade was not banned.

Only American and sea crocodiles saw their status improve after a CITES ban. The Bolson turtle, the Simony lizard, the swamp turtle, the Kleinmann turtle, the Antsingy leaf chameleon, the flat-tailed turtle, the spider turtle, and the large-headed turtle saw that their status deteriorated after the ban.

A limitation of the study is that historical data on the use of conservation measures other than CITES prohibitions were not available, so they could not be used as a control variable. Another limitation is that the analysis looked only at international bans.

“Many endangered animal species are not traded in international markets, but are still traded in local and national markets,” says Mialon.

Mialon and his colleagues are currently working on another paper on the effects of CITES international trade bans on plant species.

The research received support from Competition Economics LLC and the Social and Humanities Research Council of Canada.