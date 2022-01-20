Queensland records 11 deaths from COVID, 19,932 new cases and date for international quarantine travel

Unlicensed international travel to Queensland will be possible from this weekend for the first time since the spread of COVID-19 caused the closure of the Australian border almost two years ago.

The state recorded 11 more deaths from COVID-19 and detected another 19,932 cases in the last reporting period.

There are now 835 people being treated in Queensland hospitals, with 52 of them in intensive care. There are 18 people in the fans.

Photo of Queensland COVID-19 In the last reporting period: Dead: 9

9 New cases: 16,812

16,812 PCR tests:37622 Vaccine prevalence in Queensland (percentage of those aged 16+): First dose: 91.71 percent

91.71 percent Second dose:88.91 percent Latest case information from Queensland Health.

Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that international quarantine trips for fully vaccinated people would resume from 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with Queensland expected to reach its 90 percent vaccination target for 16-year-olds. up in the next week or so.

Travelers will not need to be quarantined, provided they are fully vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 RAT within 24 hours of entering the country.

“It gives security to the airlines, it gives security to the passengers who come from 1:00 on Saturday, you can come to Queensland and if you are vaccinated you will not have to quarantine,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Now is the time for our vaccination rates to be so high … it’s time for families to be reunited.

“It actually gives them the confidence that people will be able to book their airline tickets.

“We will overcome this tide and hope it will encourage people to not only travel domestically through Australia, but also travel overseas.”

She said unvaccinated people will still need quarantine.

Ms Palaszczuk said the request for international arrivals to conduct a rapid antigen test was a “precautionary measure”.

“They are more likely to catch the virus in Australia at the moment, but it is preliminary, it is compatible with other states,” she said.

Of Queenslanders aged 16 and over, 88.91 percent were fully vaccinated, while 91.71 percent had a single dose of the vaccine.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said mandatory quarantine for crew members of fully vaccinated international airlines would be lifted immediately.

“As long as they do an on-arrival test, which is consistent with other jurisdictions,” she said.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath joined Ms Palaszczuk at the press conference to announce changes in international travel. ( ABC News: Lucas Hill )

It comes after the federal government announced it would provide a fee discount for students or backpacks returning to Australia in the coming months.

The fee, which is about $ 600, will be discounted for international students arriving anytime in the next eight weeks and for backpacks with holiday work visas arriving within the next 12 weeks.

It was hoped the move would be enough to entice the return of some 150,000 students and 23,500 backpacks who currently have a visa and are not in the country.

An unvaccinated person in their 30s dies of COVID

Of the most recent deaths, one person was in their 30s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, three were in their 80s and three were in their the 90s.

Two were unvaccinated, seven were fully vaccinated and two had received booster injections.

The person in their 30s who died was unvaccinated.

Both were in residential care for the elderly and had significant basic health conditions.

Health Chief John Gerrard said the number of people being treated in hospital for COVID is steadily increasing.

“It is clear that the number of cases in Queensland hospitals continues to grow as we have always expected, as we move towards the end of the month,” said Dr Gerrard.

“The next three weeks or so will be a very difficult time for Queenslanders and for our healthcare staff at Queensland hospitals.”

Second-dose rates have slowed for 18- to 39-year-olds due to “increasing number of cases” within that age group.

Many of them waiting for their second stroke are presumed to be in isolation or quarantine as a positive case or a close contact of a known case.

“You can be vaccinated as soon as you recover from your COVID symptoms,” Ms D’Athsaid said.

By the time positive PCR test results for COVID-19 came out with text messages, Lachie was dead. ( supply )

She again offered her condolences to the family of a young man with a disability from Queensland who died of COVID-19 hours after being taken home by Redcliffe Hospital.

“It is a really difficult time and we will wait to see what the forensic report says,” she said.

RATs arrive for use in hospitals, homes

Ms D’Ath said 400,000 RAT kits arrived in Queensland on Tuesday and of those, 100,000 were from the Commonwealth, half were “point-of-care tests” for use within the health system.

Fifty thousand were complete self-assessment kits.

“So we will be able to offer them in our testing clinics, but, of course, we know the demand will exceed the supply,” Ms D’Ath said.

More than 6,000 health care staff across the state hospital and health services and the Queensland Ambulance Service are isolated or quarantined, she said.

Of these, 2,766 were COVID-positive and 3,282 were quarantined as close contacts of known cases.

