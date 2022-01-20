Disney’s Top Executive Rebecca Campbell to Lead International Content, Operations | tidings





Rebecca Campbell has been appointed president, international content and operations at Disney and will oversee the company’s international content for broadcast platforms as competition for local and regional content collection heats up. Disney has 340 original titles of local and regional content at various stages of development and production, and Campbell, a 24-year-old Disney veteran reporting to CEO Bob Chapek, will be in charge of overseeing the expansion. She will continue to oversee Disney’s international media teams worldwide and has previously served as chair, international operations and direct customer support after holding senior management roles in media, international businesses and parks. Chapek announced a number of key appointments to Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) led by Kareem Daniel. Michael Paul has been promoted to the new role of president, Disney Streaming which includes Disney +, Hulu, ESPN + and Star + and reports to Daniel. Joe Earley has been named president of Hulu and will report to Paul. Earley, a former CEO of Fox Television Group and president of The Jackal Group, has previously served as marketing and EVP operations for Disney +. He joined Disney + in January 2019 as marketing and operations EVP and in January 2021 added oversight and global content curation to Disney + The broadcast management team will include a new Disney + executive, who has not yet been appointed, complementing a role Paul has previously held. Russell Wolff continues to serve as ESPN + CEO. These roles will also report to Paul. The international content and operations group becomes the fourth content creation engine along with studio content, general entertainment content and sports content. By the end of fiscal year 2021, Disney’s broadcasting business had 179 million subscribers to Disney +, ESPN + and Hulu. Disney plans to double the number of countries where Disney + operates in more than 160 by fiscal year 2023.

