US 5G News: Major International Airlines Cancel, Change Flights to US Over 5G Dispute

Major international airlines have canceled flights to the U.S. or changed aircraft they are using on Wednesday, the latest complication in a dispute over concerns that 5G mobile phone service could interfere with aircraft technology.

Some airlines said they had been warned that the Boeing 777, an aircraft used by carriers worldwide, was particularly affected by the new high-speed wireless service. The plane is the workhorse for the Dubai-based Emirates, a key carrier for East-West travel, and its flight schedule received one of the biggest hits.

It was not clear how disturbing the cancellations would be. Some airlines said they would try to simply use different planes to maintain their service.



The cancellations and changes came a day after mobile phone companies AT&T and Verizon said they would postpone the new wireless service near several US airports scheduled for this week. The US Federal Aviation Administration has allowed a number of aircraft to fly at airports with 5G signals, but the Boeing 777 is not on the list.

Similar cellular networks have been deployed in dozens of other countries – sometimes with concessions such as reducing the power of networks near airports, as France has done. But in the US, the issue has pitted the FAA and airlines against the Federal Communications Commission and telecom companies.

The 5G service uses a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by radio meters, which are devices that measure the height of the aircraft above the ground and help pilots sit in low visibility. The FCC, which placed a buffer between the 5G band and the spectrum used by aircraft, determined that it could be used safely in close proximity to air traffic. AT&T and Verizon have said their devices will not interfere with aircraft electronics.

But FAA officials saw a potential problem, and telecom companies agreed to a pause until it was addressed.

On Wednesday, the Emirates announced that it would suspend flights to several US cities due to “operational concerns related to the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the US at certain airports.” He said he would continue flights to Los Angeles, New York and Washington.

“We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns and hope to resume our services in the US as soon as possible,” the state-owned airline said.

Of particular concern seems to be the Boeing 777. Emirates flies only with that model and Airbus A380 jumbo jet.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways said the FAA “has shown that radio waves from 5G wireless service can interfere with aircraft altitudes.”

“Boeing has announced flight restrictions for all airlines operating the Boeing 777 aircraft and we have canceled or changed the aircraft for some flights to / from the US based on the Boeing announcement,” ANA said. It canceled 20 flights for that matter in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

Japan Airlines similarly said it had been informed that the 5G signals “could interfere with the radio altimeter installed on the Boeing 777”.

She said she would ban the use of the model in the continental US for the time being. Eight of its flights were affected on Wednesday – three for passenger travel and five for freight. Taiwan’s EVA Air also said the FAA specifically said the 777 could be affected, but did not explain how it would adjust its schedule.

But Air France said it plans to continue flying the Boeing 777 to US airports. She did not explain why she did not change her plane as many other carriers have.

Boeing Co. Chicago-based did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Air India also announced on Twitter that it would cancel flights to Chicago, Newark, New York and San Francisco due to the 5G problem.

But she also said she would try to use other aircraft on U.S. routes – a course taken by several other airlines.

Korean Air, Hong Kong Cathay Pacific and Austrian Airlines said they replaced various aircraft for flights that were scheduled to use 777. Korean Air spokeswoman Jill Chung said the airline was also avoiding operating some 747 types at the affected airports. Germany Lufthansa also swapped one type 747 with another on several flights to the US.

British Airways canceled some scheduled flights to the US with the Boeing 777 and swapped planes with the others.

The FAA has said it will allow aircraft with accurate and reliable altimeters to operate around 5G at high power. But older aircraft will not be allowed to land in low visibility conditions.

Part of the problem, according to the FAA, is the signal strength of the 5G towers and the orientation of their antennas.

“Base stations in rural areas of the United States are allowed to broadcast at higher levels compared to other countries, which may affect the accuracy and reliability of radio altitude equipment,” the FAA said in December.

The FCC chairwoman said in a statement that “the deployment of 5G can safely coexist with aviation technologies in the United States, as is the case in other countries around the world.” However, Jessica Rosenworcel urged the FAA to conduct its security checks with “care and speed”.

AT&T and Verizon spent tens of billions of dollars on the 5G spectrum known as the C-Band at a government auction last year.

Choi Jong-yun, a spokeswoman for Asiana Airlines, said the company has not been affected so far because it uses Airbus planes for passenger flights in the US.

However, Choi raised a new wrinkle, saying the airlines have also been instructed by the FAA to avoid automatic landings at U.S.-affected airports during bad weather conditions, regardless of the type of aircraft. Asiana will redirect its planes to nearby airports during those conditions, she said.

