Holland & Knight Adds International Trade Partner Robert Friedman to Washington | tidings





WASHINGTON (January 19, 2022) – Robert Friedman, a highly experienced international trade lawyer and former U.S. Department of State Legal Adviser, has joined Holland & Knight as a partner in her Washington, DC office. Mr. Friedman, who will join the firm’s International Trade Practices, has previously partnered with Harris, Wiltshire and Grannis LLP. Mr. Friedman helps clients address a range of complex legal, regulatory, and policy issues that include international trade and investment, government regulation of cross-border transactions, and compliance with U.S. laws based on foreign policy and national security. It advises businesses, entrepreneurs, investors and trade associations on issues related to economic sanctions, export controls, foreign direct investment, supply chain security, customs laws, data privacy and cyber security, market access, anti- corruption and national security regulations. “Robbie brings a multifaceted practice that complements and enhances our existing skills in international trade,” said Ron Oleynik, head of Holland & Knight’s International Trade Practice. “With considerable experience in private practice and as a legal advisor at the State Department, its comprehensive CFIUS team and in-depth knowledge and commercial compliance knowledge will benefit clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to phase-out businesses. “We are excited that he is joining our firm.” From 2012-18, Mr. Friedman served as an attorney-at-law in the State Department Legal Office. At the State Department, he participated in bilateral and multilateral high-stakes negotiations in more than 20 countries and addressed various legal issues related to negotiation and interpretation of treaties, US and multilateral economic sanctions, trade controls, arms mass destruction, outer space and cyber security. . “As the complexity and volume of cross-border regulation continues to grow, businesses of all sizes – from start-ups seeking capital to public companies exploring new markets – are facing a number of constraints that affect a range of business opportunities. Getting the full range of advice and guidance requires sophisticated legal and policy knowledge and practical business advice from lawyers with detailed technical knowledge and a broad understanding of the factors that enliven government policymakers, “said Mr Friedman.” The Holland team & Knight is an experienced and talented professional with a proven track record in almost every aspect of international trade and cross-border transactions, and I look forward to utilizing the firm’s global platform to continue providing excellent services to our customers. “ Mr. Friedman received a JD degree from Georgetown University Law Center, an MA degree from Johns Hopkins University and a BA degree from Emory University.

