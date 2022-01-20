Sporting KC signs with German youth international Robert Voloder





KANSAS CITY, Kan – Sporting Kansas City has added another defender to the depth of their defensive line in German international Robert Voloder. The 20-year-old center-back signed a three-year deal until the 2024 season with an option next year. Voloder played every minute for NK Maribor in Slovenia’s PrvaLiga that started last July. He helped the team to the top of the table with 10 closures and two goals. He started his career at the FC Cologne academy in his native Germany, being the captain of the U-19 team in 2019 and scoring five goals in 18 games as a defender. The 21-year-old Belgium left-back signed with Sporting Kansas City

The product for the youth has also been featured for the German U-17 to U-20 teams and was recently named captain for the German team that played in the U-20 Elite League against Norway. Together with FC Cologne, Voloder spent time with the academies Eintracht Frankfurt, FSV Frankfurt and SG Rosenhohe Offenbach. Voloder is the latest in a series of signings this off-season for Sporting KC. He joins a defensive line that prides itself on Nicolas Isimat-Mir, Andreu Fontas, Graham Zusi and off-season signings Logan Ndenbe, Ben Sweat and Kortne Ford. Sporting KC kicks off the season on the road in Atlanta on February 27 and opens at home on March 5 against Houston Dynamo. Read more Sporting KC news on FOX4





