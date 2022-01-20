International
Old Castile ready for her international ski debut | tidings
Castilleja senior Madison Ringham took some time to reflect on how far she has come since joining the youth ski team at the Kirkwood Mountain Resort as a sixth grader.
“I’m been reflecting a lot as an old man since I started,” Ringham said in a recent phone interview. “At the time I had no idea I was going to compete at this level. I thought my competitive career would end when I went to high school.”
Not only has her career flourished, Ringham is going international. On Thursday, January 20, 2022, she will go to Kappl-Paznaun, Austria, for the Junior Freeride World Championship, which starts on January 24th.
Freeride skiing involves inland skiing, usually in areas not normally designed for public use. In other words, it is up to the individual skier to determine things for himself and set a course that will earn points with the judges.
While Ringham is based in Kirkwood, it skis competitively across the Tahoe area and in Alaska, among other places.
She qualified for the Junior World Championships after winning Kirkwood Regional and finishing second in three other regions.
“The selection is usually based on how you put last season in Tahoe and in the national competitions,” Ringham said. “With COVID we were allowed to compete only in the regions, and so they got the leaders of each region. I was disappointed that there was no national competition.”
The COVID-19 situation was a blessing in disguise and a frustrating experience for Ringham.
As schools went online in March 2020, Ringham was fortunate enough to relocate its base to Kirkwood, from where it had spent almost every snowy weekend since it was born.
“My parents had decided where one would go skiing in the morning and the other in the afternoon, each one looking at me in turn,” Ringham said. “Finally, when I was two years old, they put me on skis so we could be together. This also happened to my younger brother (Ryan Ringham, a second student at Valley Christian, where he plays football and runs on the track) .
In March 2020, Ringham was a two-year veteran competing on the Kirkwood Freeride team (ages 15-18) after spending several years with the youth team learning freeride skills.
“When I was offered a place on the freeride team, I missed the opportunity,” Ringham said. “Since there were not many girls, we ended up skiing with the boys and they pushed us to improve.”
By the time he was ready for the competition, Ringham knew he had improved a lot, but still had no idea where he fit in.
“I finished fourth in my first competition and I was excited about it,” she said. “The next day I was in another race and I was wondering what was going on? “I did not feel like I knew where I was going.”
She won that competition.
Ringham joined Castile’s cross country team as the first student in the autumn of 2018, thinking this would help him develop leg strength. Building friendships was an added bonus.
“They continued with me in all the different exercises,” she said. “It felt like we were running for each other and dependent on each other. Skiing is not like cross country. While we push each other, it is still an individual sport.”
In three years with her teammates, Castilleja won two Central Coast Section V Division V titles and twice ranked among the top five in the state meeting.
This spring, Ringham will be back on the track and field with the 4x400m relay team.
The opportunity to spend the entire winter of 2020-2021 in Kirkwood proved useful. She had traveled from the Bay Area to Kirkwood every weekend during the winter, sometimes getting stuck in traffic that added hours to what is usually a 3-4 hour drive.
As Ringham was about to begin her final year of high school, the Caldor fire, which eventually engulfed over 221,000 acres near South Lake Tahoe, broke out. Two weeks later, she arrived in Kirkwood.
“I was very scared of what happened,” she said. “I grew up in Kirkwood and I did not know if we would lose our home or not. The firefighters did a great job. I managed to look at the webcams and see them climbing in the car lifts. I had friends there. that you can see crawling closer. “
And then she saw the effects first hand.
“It approached, but everything remained intact.” she said. “You can see the burning scars even with the snow. Mostly we are all just grateful.”
There was a lot of snow.
“I lived in Kirkwood during the record snowfall and just lived it, skiing every day,” Ringham said. “I started learning new tricks.”
Which helped her to the Junior World Championships, where unlike her previous races, she will not be able to finish a practical run before competing.
“The first time I will ski in my country will be my race,” she said. “In preparation for this change, I visually inspected the lines in Kirkwood, Emigrant Lake, and even last weekend when I went to the Sugar Bowl.
“The main thing I’m looking for are markers that tell me where to go, like snowdrops or trees, and I try to memorize my path just by visual inspection. It ‘s much harder to inspect this way and adds a little nerve to it. competition. “
Ringham started one GoFundMe account to help him make the trip.
Sources
2/ https://www.mv-voice.com/news/2022/01/19/castilleja-senior-ready-for-her-international-skiing-debut
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022