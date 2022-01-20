Old Castile ready for her international ski debut | tidings

Castilleja senior Madison Ringham took some time to reflect on how far she has come since joining the youth ski team at the Kirkwood Mountain Resort as a sixth grader.

“I’m been reflecting a lot as an old man since I started,” Ringham said in a recent phone interview. “At the time I had no idea I was going to compete at this level. I thought my competitive career would end when I went to high school.”

Not only has her career flourished, Ringham is going international. On Thursday, January 20, 2022, she will go to Kappl-Paznaun, Austria, for the Junior Freeride World Championship, which starts on January 24th.

Freeride skiing involves inland skiing, usually in areas not normally designed for public use. In other words, it is up to the individual skier to determine things for himself and set a course that will earn points with the judges.

While Ringham is based in Kirkwood, it skis competitively across the Tahoe area and in Alaska, among other places.

She qualified for the Junior World Championships after winning Kirkwood Regional and finishing second in three other regions.

“The selection is usually based on how you put last season in Tahoe and in the national competitions,” Ringham said. “With COVID we were allowed to compete only in the regions, and so they got the leaders of each region. I was disappointed that there was no national competition.”

The COVID-19 situation was a blessing in disguise and a frustrating experience for Ringham.

As schools went online in March 2020, Ringham was fortunate enough to relocate its base to Kirkwood, from where it had spent almost every snowy weekend since it was born.

“My parents had decided where one would go skiing in the morning and the other in the afternoon, each one looking at me in turn,” Ringham said. “Finally, when I was two years old, they put me on skis so we could be together. This also happened to my younger brother (Ryan Ringham, a second student at Valley Christian, where he plays football and runs on the track) .

In March 2020, Ringham was a two-year veteran competing on the Kirkwood Freeride team (ages 15-18) after spending several years with the youth team learning freeride skills.

“When I was offered a place on the freeride team, I missed the opportunity,” Ringham said. “Since there were not many girls, we ended up skiing with the boys and they pushed us to improve.”

By the time he was ready for the competition, Ringham knew he had improved a lot, but still had no idea where he fit in.

“I finished fourth in my first competition and I was excited about it,” she said. “The next day I was in another race and I was wondering what was going on? “I did not feel like I knew where I was going.”

She won that competition.

Ringham joined Castile’s cross country team as the first student in the autumn of 2018, thinking this would help him develop leg strength. Building friendships was an added bonus.

“They continued with me in all the different exercises,” she said. “It felt like we were running for each other and dependent on each other. Skiing is not like cross country. While we push each other, it is still an individual sport.”

In three years with her teammates, Castilleja won two Central Coast Section V Division V titles and twice ranked among the top five in the state meeting.

This spring, Ringham will be back on the track and field with the 4x400m relay team.

The opportunity to spend the entire winter of 2020-2021 in Kirkwood proved useful. She had traveled from the Bay Area to Kirkwood every weekend during the winter, sometimes getting stuck in traffic that added hours to what is usually a 3-4 hour drive.

As Ringham was about to begin her final year of high school, the Caldor fire, which eventually engulfed over 221,000 acres near South Lake Tahoe, broke out. Two weeks later, she arrived in Kirkwood.

“I was very scared of what happened,” she said. “I grew up in Kirkwood and I did not know if we would lose our home or not. The firefighters did a great job. I managed to look at the webcams and see them climbing in the car lifts. I had friends there. that you can see crawling closer. “

And then she saw the effects first hand.

“It approached, but everything remained intact.” she said. “You can see the burning scars even with the snow. Mostly we are all just grateful.”

There was a lot of snow.

“I lived in Kirkwood during the record snowfall and just lived it, skiing every day,” Ringham said. “I started learning new tricks.”

Which helped her to the Junior World Championships, where unlike her previous races, she will not be able to finish a practical run before competing.

“The first time I will ski in my country will be my race,” she said. “In preparation for this change, I visually inspected the lines in Kirkwood, Emigrant Lake, and even last weekend when I went to the Sugar Bowl.

“The main thing I’m looking for are markers that tell me where to go, like snowdrops or trees, and I try to memorize my path just by visual inspection. It ‘s much harder to inspect this way and adds a little nerve to it. competition. “

Ringham started one GoFundMe account to help him make the trip.