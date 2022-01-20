



The organizers of the events at Saudi International do not risk when Bryson DeChambeau comes to town. They are trying to resist Bryson driving range. In a press release Wednesday, Gulf Golf tour officials announced that they are erecting a new border fence at the back of the range in an effort to prevent DeChambeaus drill balls from falling into the 12th box. fields, as they did last year. DeChambeau averaged a top 323 yards of the PGA Tour last season and was expected to take it even further in 2022 with better training and a change of equipment. He is likely to put a new driver in the bag for the Saudi event, scheduled for February 3-6. Despite being at an uphill angle and about 300 yards long, our driving range at Royal Greens turned out to be a bit short for Bryson last year, with a number of his drives filling the tee box for the 12th hole -after the practice area, tour director Mike Oliver said in a statement. To counter this this year, we have installed a boundary fence, which will keep all players and fans safe while Bryson warms up. BY Rex Hoggard

Shane Lowry said he was “happy he went” to Saudi International and had no reservations because “I’m not a politician”. DeChambeau is one of the headliners of the event, along with reigning champion Dustin Johnson and reigning PGA champion Phil Mickelson. DeChambeau will also be competing next week at the PGA Tours Farmers Insurance Open. In a conference call predicting the Saudi event, DeChambeau said of his driving distance: This year will be even further. Will come here this week or next, you will see much longer drivers. (In the Sentry Champions Tournament) I could not really do that because (the driver) was not yet on the conformist roster. We should have had something earlier, but all the transportation delays caused it to shift. But I still went outside and tried to bomb it. I’ve hit some unfair drives, but hopefully this will be fixed when I get to Royal Greens.

