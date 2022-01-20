Coronavirus digestion: Travel bans are ineffective, says WHO | News | DW

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that international travel bans “do not add value and continue to contribute to the economic and social stress” of countries.

In a statement issued after a WHO meeting, the UN health agency said travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus demonstrated “the ineffectiveness of such measures over time”.

In late November, several countries suspended flights to and from South African countries, citing concerns about Omicron. Most governments have lifted this ban.

The WHO also called on countries not to seek proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as the only way for passengers to enter, citing inequality in the distribution of vaccines.

Countries should consider regulating certain measures, including testing and quarantine requirements, “when appropriate,” that place a financial burden on travelers, the WHO said.

Separately, the WHO said coronavirus cases globally rose by 20% last week to more than 18 million.

Infections increased in every region of the world except Africa, where cases fell by almost a third, according to the WHO.

The number of deaths globally remained similar to last week, at around 45,000.

Here is a summary of the latest developments on COVID-19 from around the world:

Africa

South African-born biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong has opened a factory in Cape Town. South Africa, which will be the first on the continent to produce COVID-19 vaccine from start to finish.

The NantSA facility aims to produce one billion doses per year by 2025.

The factory is the third vaccine production facility in South Africa, but it would produce the vaccines itself instead of producing them from semi-finished batches.

Soon-Shiong, who is also a physician, will transfer technology and materials from California-based NantWorks to scientists in South Africa to produce second-generation vaccines “within the year.” They will also work on vaccines targeting cancer, TB and HIV.

“Africa should not be the last in line to get vaccinated against the pandemic,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the opening of the plant.

Ramaphosa said Africa had secured 500 million doses of vaccine through the African Union vaccine purchasing team, but the continent needs more.

“These doses represent only half of what the continent needs to vaccinate 900 million people in order to achieve the 70% target set by the World Health Organization,” Ramaphosa said.

Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that people in England will no longer be required to wear face masks from next week.

He told Parliament on Wednesday that the measures introduced to combat the omicron variant were no longer needed as scientists believe the infections have peaked in the UK.

“Because of the tremendous reinforcement campaign, along with the way the public has responded to Plan B measures, we can go back to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire as a result of starting early Thursday. next week, “Johnson. tha.

He aimed to lift the isolation rules for people with the coronavirus in March.

The Prime Minister also announced the end of the mandate of vaccine certificates, but added that businesses can continue to apply for COVID-19 permits if they wish.

Museums and concert halls in Netherlands opened as beauty salons and gyms to protest the pandemic policies of the Dutch government.

The culture sector is protesting against the rules they should keep closed as COVID-19 measures were lifted in stores and “contact professions” such as barbers, nail salons and sex work.

During the protest, nail artists were doing manicures at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Barbers also did haircuts on the stage of Amsterdam’s historic Concertgebouw.

People had their hair cut during a rehearsal at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam

Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army. “

Germany recorded more than 100,000 daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time. The new overnight record of 112,323 comes after Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he believed there could be twice as many unreported cases than known ones.

Lauterbach told RTL broadcaster that Germany had not reached its peak and compulsory vaccination should be introduced by May.

In the central German state of Thuringia, about 1,200 demonstrators, protesting against measures against COVID, marched in front of the house of Gera mayor Julian Vornab, police said.

Asked if he felt threatened, Vonarb said: “The police were there, but not in proportion to the number of demonstrators.”

Bodo Ramelow, the state leader of Thuringia, said marching to the houses of politicians was nothing but intimidation.

Protests against Germany’s pandemic policies have intensified in recent weeks. About 70,000 people joined anti-COVID protest protests across Germany earlier this week.

Austria recorded a record number of infections. “We have close to 30,000 infections. That is a terribly high figure,” said Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

The previous record for new daily cases, 17,006, was set a week ago.

Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, recording 37,886 on Tuesday, health agency data released on Wednesday showed. The country is in the middle of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Kronoberg, one of Sweden’s 25 healthcare regions, said it would stop all testing except patients and hospital and elderly care staff.

IN Slovenia AND croatia, laboratories cannot process tests quickly enough. Both countries recorded new COVID-19 record cases of 12,285 and 10,427, respectively.

Ministry of Tourism in Cyprus announced that the country will lift all entry requirements on March 1 for passengers presenting evidence of receiving a reinforcing shock

The tourism-dependent island country currently requires travelers to either show evidence of a negative COVID test or self-quarantine upon arrival.

Under the new rules, travelers who have not received a booster vaccine can enter the country if less than nine months have passed since receiving the last dose.

Americas

of United States plans to distribute N95 400 million to adults free of charge from next week.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a White House official said the masks would be available at pharmacies and community health centers.

The administration of President Joe Biden hopes to help curb the rapidly spreading variant of omicron.

Also in the US, Starbucks said it would no longer require its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move to change the policy Starbuck had announced earlier this month came after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a plan by the Biden administration to seek regular vaccinations or COVID testing in companies with more than 100 employees.

of Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said coronavirus infections in America are reaching new highs, with 7.2 million new cases and more than 15,000 COVID-related deaths in the past week.

“The virus is spreading more actively than ever before,” PAHO director Carissa Etienne told a news conference.

According to PAHO, the Caribbean has had the largest increase in infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The regional agency recommended that countries prioritize rapid antigen testing for people experiencing symptoms and who are at risk of spreading the virus amid lack of testing.

Asia

India reported 282,970 new infections on Wednesday, the highest in eight months.

Authorities said omicron was causing fewer hospitalizations and deaths than the delta variant, which killed hundreds of thousands of people in India last year.

While infection rates have plummeted recently in India’s major cities, experts say cases nationwide could peak by the middle of next month.

“We have to worry about hospitalization and deaths and that will come later,” Tarun Bhatnagar, of the ICMR National Institute of Epidemiology, told Reuters.

Japan expanded COVID-19 boundaries to several towns and cities, including Tokyo, as it battles a record wave of omicron infections.

The country has resisted full closures, instead focusing on demanding that restaurants and bars close early and not serve alcohol.

He also urged the public to wear masks and practice social distancing.

A sharp rise in infections has begun to paralyze hospitals, schools and other sectors in some areas.

Oceania

New Zeland canceled national cricket team tournament in Australia before the first match scheduled due to strict COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

The Black Caps, as they are commonly known, should not have been isolated on their return home when the tournament was first announced.

The spread of the omicron variant in Australia has prompted the New Zealand government to postpone a plan to introduce quarantine trips between countries.

fb, lo / sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)