CIA says ‘Havana Syndrome’ is not the result of a sustained global campaign by hostile powers

In a new intelligence assessment, the CIA has ruled out that the mysterious symptoms known as Havana Syndrome are the result of a sustained global campaign by a hostile force targeting hundreds of American diplomats and spies, six people told NBC News. issues.

In about two dozen cases, the agency could not rule out foreign involvement, including many of the cases that began at the U.S. Embassy in Havana starting in 2016. Another set of cases is considered unresolved. But in hundreds of other cases of potential symptoms, the agency has found credible alternative explanations, sources said.

The CIA declined to comment.

The idea that the widespread symptoms of brain damage were caused by Russia or another foreign power targeting Americans around the world, either to harm them or to gather information, has been considered unfounded, sources said.

People who have experienced possible symptoms of Havana Syndrome and have been informed of the assessment have expressed deep disappointment, sources said. Some have pointed out that the CIA findings are considered a temporary assessment and that they were not coordinated with other agencies, including the Department of Defense.

The CIA simply struck itself, said one person informed of the findings.

However, almost no one who has worked closely with this issue is surprised that many recent cases of what the Biden administration calls abnormal health incidents have credible explanations unrelated to possible hostile acts.When government agencies began to incite any employee who had suffered unexplained headaches and dizziness to report it, it was inevitable that many of the cases did not fit the parameters of what the doctors had identified in the diplomats and spies who suffered brain injuries.

Even two dozen cases are too many cases if Americans are attacked, said one person informed of the findings.

There is an intensive intelligence gathering and analytical effort to resolve those cases, officials said.

Beginning in late 2016, U.S. diplomats and spies serving in Cuba began reporting strange sounds and sensations followed by unexplained illness and symptoms, including hearing and vision loss, memory and balance problems, headaches, and mixed.

Over the years, hundreds of U.S. officials have reported suspected incidents in more than a dozen countries, NBC News reported.

NBC News reported in 2018 that U.S. intelligence officials considered Russia a key suspect in what some considered to be deliberate attacks on diplomats and CIA officers overseas. But in the three years since then, espionage agencies have not uncovered enough evidence to determine the cause or culprit of health incidents.

The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine said in a report in 2020 that some of the observed brain damage was consistent with the effects of microwave-driven energy, which the report said Russia had long studied.

Russia has consistently denied any involvement.

A team of medical and scientific experts who studied the symptoms of about 40 State Department and other government employees concluded that nothing like them had previously been documented in the medical literature, the National Academy of Sciences report said. Many reported hearing a loud sound and feeling pressure in their head and then experiencing dizziness, unsteady gait, and visual disturbances. Many of them suffered debilitating effects for a long time.

U.S. officials have long said they could not say for sure that they were deliberate attacks or even that they were the result of human activity.

But privately, CIA Director William Burns had referred to the incidents as attacks. One of Burns’s aides suffered symptoms during a trip to New Delhi in 2020.

However, Burns and director of national intelligence Avril Haines have confirmed the findings, sources said.

The CIA report aims to address a concern that has grown more intense as more and more cases have been reported: that a U.S. adversary had managed to harm hundreds of Americans in dozens of countries while avoiding U.S. intelligence.

U.S. officials stressed that the interim report was not the final conclusion of Biden’s wider administration or the entire intelligence community. The White House National Security Council has convened a working group that includes outside medical and scientific experts who are also examining Havana Syndrome and are expected to release some findings in the near future, officials said. The Department of Defense, the FBI, and the State Department are still working to investigate the origins of the syndrome and how to alleviate it, officials said.

Instead, the CIA interim report has narrowly focused on the number of incidents believed to be attributed to a foreign actor, officials said.

However, the report notes a significant change of tone from the Biden administration, which has shown it is taking incidents more seriously than the Trump administration and has consistently stressed the need to take victims seriously. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in comments on MSNBC last weekrecalls meeting with State Department staffers who reported incidents.

I heard them. I have heard them. You can not help but wonder how these incidents ruined their lives and well-being, Blinken said. We were doing everything we could to take care of them.

The State Department had no immediate comment Tuesday.

U.S. officials say the CIA report does not change the Biden administration’s broader approach to Havana Syndrome, including its emphasis on eliminating stigma, encouraging employees with suspected incidents to report, and providing appropriate medical care for them. affected.