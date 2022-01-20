NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes





INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The NCAA has adopted a sport after sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. Olympic Committee and the International. Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by policy for the national sports governing body, subject to review and recommendation by an NCAA committee on the Board of Governors. When there is no national governing body, that policy of the international sports federation would be in force. If there is no international federation policy, the pre-defined IOC policy criteria would take over. Approximately 80% of U.S. Olympians are current or former college athletes, NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. This policy approximation ensures stability and further strengthens the relationship between college sports and the U.S. Olympic Games. The NCAA policy takes effect immediately, starting with the 2022 winter championships. NCAA rules for transgender athletes returned to the forefront when Penn swimmer Lia Thomas began breaking records this year. She was on the men’s team her first three years, but she is competing for women this season after the transition. The Board of Governors is suggesting that NCAA divisions allow for additional adaptability if a transgender student-athlete loses qualification based on policy change. This flexibility is provided provided they meet the new NCAA guidelines. We are unwavering in our support for transgender student-athletes and the promotion of justice in all college sports, Georgetown President John DeGioia said in a statement. It is important that schools, conferences and NCAA member college colleges compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment and can move forward with a clear understanding of the new policy. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

