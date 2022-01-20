FIU appoints former US Southern Command chief as senior aide | FIU News





After a nearly four-decade career in the military, retired U.S. Navy administrator Craig S. Faller will join the FIU Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs as a senior colleague. He will lecture on national security and leadership, as well as mentor students through the university’s scholarship programs on intelligence and global affairs. As commander of U.S. Southern Command, Faller, 60, oversaw U.S. military operations in Latin America and the Caribbean from November 2018 until his resignation in October 2021. At FIU, Faller will work closely with Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policyand Leadership Center. “Admiral Faller has always stressed the importance of engaging leaders in the Western Hemisphere in strategic partnerships and peacekeeping,” said John F. Stack Jr., founding Dean of the Green School. “He has also been an outstanding partner of FIU and the Green School and we are very pleased that this partnership continues in this new role.” Prior to joining Southcom, Faller served as the Secretary of Defense ‘s senior military assistant and held numerous senior – level positions in U.S. Pacific Command and U.S. Central Command. He served as a commanding officer in the Persian Gulf War, as well as in Operations New Dawn in Iraq and Permanent Freedom in Afghanistan. At FIU, Faller has regularly hosted key events on national security issues, including the Hemispheric Security Conference in May 2021, where his roundtable talk with university executives drew thousands of viewers online. “Admiral Faller brings exceptional national security and leadership expertise that will undoubtedly educate and inspire our students by enhancing the quality of FIU-focused research and programming focused on national security,” said Brian Fonseca, director of the Gordon Institute, who has had a strong academic. partnership with Southcom since 2007. A 1983 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and originally from Fryburg, Pennsylvania, Faller earned a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering and a master’s degree in national security issues from the Marine Graduate School. “I am honored to join the FIU team,” Faller said. “FIU is a world-class organization. “As commander of U.S. Southern Command, I saw firsthand the great work FIU is doing in educating students, partnering with the Miami community, and building security in our Western Hemisphere neighborhood.” The old collaborators at the Green School dedicate their residency to FIU research, teaching and creating new engagement opportunities for students. Previous members include former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, Kimberly Green of the Green Family Foundation, and European historian Peter Reill.

