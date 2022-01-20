Thursday’s conference: Johnson vows to fight after bruise day

Top Story: The by-elections are buzzing after the defects of the Conservative MPs

Boris Johnson has faced a departure from a new MP and a request to leave one of the oldest Conservatives during a dramatic day in Westminster, where even the prime minister’s allies warned that the current situation could not continue. David Davis caused a stir when he told Johnson in the Commons: In the name of the Lord, go. Conservative MPs have estimated that up to 30 letters could have been submitted out of the 54 letters needed to bring a vote of confidence, with more expected to come after Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, gives her finding on the alleged violation. of order in Downing. Road next week.

In Bury South, some voters want a run-off after Christian Wakeford deserted from the Conservatives to Labor because of the party. In a letter to Johnson, Wakeford said he believed the Conservative government policies you lead are doing nothing to help the people in my constituency and are actually only exacerbating the battles they face every day.

What are Republicans for? Joe Biden has spoken of a winter of danger and opportunity, and criticized the American Republicans for a concerted effort to make sure the most important thing was that President Biden did nothing. Just at his second solo press conference at the White House, which lasted nearly two hours, Biden said: “One thing I have not been able to do so far is get my Republican friends into the game to ‘ improved things in this country What are Republicans for, what are they for? Tell me one thing they are for.

Referring to the leader of the obstructive Republican minority in the Senate, the president insisted: I actually like Mitch McConnell. We like each other. But he has a direct objective: to make sure I do not do anything that makes me look good, in his mind, with the general public, I think the fundamental question is, what is Mitch for? Biden suggested that his biggest mistake was underestimating the radicalization of the Republican party under Donald Trump. He told the story of five Republican senators who privately told him they agreed with him, but told Joe, if I do, I will be defeated in the primary.

Student observer to the value of the police course More than 60,000 full-time students in England are pursuing degrees at institutions that can be punished for low quality and poor value for money. The Office for Students (OfS) has said 80% of students must continue to spend the first year and 75% complete the degree if universities and colleges want to avoid sanction. Under the proposed rules, institutions can also be investigated and penalized by OfS if less than 60% of their graduates continue to work in what they classify as qualified employment. There are another 150,000 part-time students in institutions who may not meet his requirements, says OfS. Rules are set for consultation.

Alcohol-funded alcohol lessons Schools are using deceptive and biased information funded by the alcohol industry to teach nine-year-olds about drinking, according to a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Academics said the materials portray alcohol as a normal consumer product for impressive young minds. They analyzed materials collected by Drinkaware for Education, Smashed and Talk About Alcohol. Teachers in thousands of schools in the UK use their own lesson plans, fact sheets and movies. Drinkaware has removed the materials in question from its website, saying it was outdated. Alcohol Education Trust and Diageo, which sponsor Smashed, defended their programs and said juvenile drinking in the UK was falling.

GM crops have not yielded much Research into plant gene modification in the UK will be made easier under new rules introduced by the government. Ministers have consistently expressed support for genetic modification as an aid to modernizing agriculture and reducing its environmental impact. Activists have expressed concern: Pat Thomas, director of Beyond GM, said farmers do not really want to grow genetically modified crops and citizens do not want to eat them. After 35 years of use, genetically modified crops have not yielded as much pertains to real value and they have been largely a distraction from the more meaningful discussions about what kind of food system we want and need to move on to. But Prof. Nick Talbot of Sainsbury’s Laboratory in Norwich said it would produce food crops that require much lower fertilizer inputs and greater elasticity.

I read every Marvel comic Did Dark Reign predict Trump? Was Iron Man about US military power? Who was the Girl Squirrel Unbeatable and was her superpower resolving conflicts without violence? Only one person knows Douglas Wolk who has read all 27,000 Marvel comics. Here is what he learned.

At lunch time read: Let them talk, then to kill!

Lorraine Kelly has been a happy face on TV during the day for nearly 40 years, while addressing major issues and making evasive guests squirm. She discusses going viral, covering tragedy and fighting taxpayers.

sports

The wild character of the Australian Open, Andy Murray, will come out on the field at the moment we speak, with Emma Raducanu who will later follow the gathering and action on our live blog. Meanwhile, eyebrows have been raised in the revelation that at the same time as taking a stand against vaccination, Novak Gjokovic holds an 80% stake in a Danish biotechnology firm developing a non-vaccination treatment for Covid-19.

Manchester United had their fortunes in the first half but were relentless in the second half to continue their push for the top four, beating their hosts Brentford three goals to one while it was Leicester 2-3 Spurs in King Power stadium. Women’s grace is unfolding in Hobart against a background of off-field problems for both England and Australia. More than two-thirds of male soccer fans have hostile, sexist or misogynistic attitudes towards women’s sport, according to a study led by Durham University. Progressive opinions among men were strongly represented, but not as common as hostility and sexism. The study was placed in the context of increasing female sports visibility in recent years.

business

Asian stock markets have been on the rise as China cut interest rates to support declining economic growth and Japan reported double-digit export growth. Standards in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. On Wednesday, Wall Street saw the S&P 500 index fall 1%. The FTSE is trending about 30 points higher in futures trading ahead of opening. One pound is bringing in $ 1,362 and $ 1,200 at the time of writing.

papers

The front pages of the UK newspaper on Thursday 20 January 2022. Composition: Various

Boris Johnsons’s poor situation requires another special summary of today’s front pages, which we summarize below. of Guardian sprinkle with In the name of God, go: Conservative anger grows as Boris Johnson is caught. of OVERVIEW also goes with the Davis quote. Johnson hanging on a string, he writes, above the title In the Name of God, Go. AND meters take is In the name of God GO! squeezed between photos of Davis and Johnson.

Guardian front page, January 20, 2022.

of COMMUNICATIONS sprays with Boris and baby Carries hit by Covid, reporting that six-week-old Romy was seriously ill but is now recovering. On top of that a story dispels the narcissistic mess of conservative MPs trying to oust the prime minister and tells Davis In the name of God, grow up !. of wont The similar pursuit follows with its trend: In the name of party unity, go and return KM! of Times The prime minister is struggling as conspirators pull back from the threshold, she says the prime minister has been given a deadline by lawmakers plotting to topple him, as concerns grow that Gray’s investigation will be more critical of the prime minister than expected.

of Telegraph leads with Johnsons challenge, Johnson: I will not back down if the rebels force me to vote. of the sun plays with the theme of the so-called pork pie plotters, As our pork pie chart Bojo shows … writes, under the heading Fighting PM crust ahead and a picture of a pie sliced ​​according to the urgent issues of the day. of FT Spraying with Johnson buys time after the deserting rallies of troubled Conservative MPs. of of The newspaper has a feeling similar to Johnson that has risen to power for now.

