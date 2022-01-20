Trudeau says antiviral treatment will not compensate for low vaccination rates in children

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today welcomed Health Canada approval for an antiviral treatment that could keep high-risk COVID-19 patients out of hospital, while also warning that Pfizer therapy is not a substitute for vaccination.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament Hill, Trudeau said Pfizer’s Paxlovid, which will be available to a limited number of adults starting this week and beyond, is a “useful tool in the toolkit”. but will not compensate for the low rate of vaccination in children.

For starters, Paxlovid will only be available for adults 18 and older, which means the best line of defense for children is still vaccination, he said.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in November, but vaccine coverage in this group has fallen behind coverage rates for other demographic groups.

Two months after the first vaccine was approved for this group, less than half of all qualified Canadian children (48.35 per cent) had at least one injection, a figure that is forty percentage points lower than the dose vaccination rate. first in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years (87.34 percent).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says therapies are a “useful tool”, but they will not fill gaps in vaccine coverage. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

In Ontario, 40 percent of the youngest children took eight weeks to get their first vaccinations. The teens reached that milestone in less than a month, according to a provincial analysis vaccine data.

The Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) says only 3.2 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated since January 8th. This figure is lower than the rates reported in other countries.

For example, in the US, where vaccination rates are generally much lower overall, 19 percent of children in that age group have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We have to do what is right”

“We know that as we go back to school, as children are re-engaged, parents worry about their children’s health,” Trudeau said. “The vaccination rate for those 5 to 11 years old is very low in Canada, which means that not only our children are more vulnerable, but also the whole society, teachers, grandparents, health workers in the front line. “We have to do what is right.”

Within the immune systems better equipped to fight the virus, children are largely spared the burden of COVID-19.

But with the Omicron variant now the dominant type in circulation, there has been a small but disturbing increase in the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19.

Infants under the age of one are seven times more likely to be hospitalized than older children, according to PHAC data, although hospital admissions in this group still remain generally low.

Approximately one percent of children who contract COVID-19 will be hospitalized. In the first week of this month, there were 22,662 new infections nationwide in children aged 0 to 11, which means that up to 226 infected children from 2 to 8 January may need hospital care .

Beyond the risk of hospitalization, children can develop so-called “long-term COVID” symptoms or a potentially fatal post-infection condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). The condition causes inflammation of various parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs.

Research recently published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well found people under the age of 18 who had COVID-19 were much more likely to develop diabetes than those who were not infected.

“The increased risk of diabetes in people <18 years of age after COVID-19 highlights the importance of COVID-19 prevention strategies in this age group, including vaccination for all eligible individuals," said the U.S. Public Health Agency. in its January 7 report on. issues.

Adults need to ‘improve their game,’ says Tam

To protect infants and young children who cannot be vaccinated, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s public health chief, said anyone who qualifies for the vaccine, especially older children, should be vaccinated to create a “protective bladder”.

“Fortunately, there continue to be low levels of intensive care admissions among children. However, by keeping infection rates as low as possible, we can reduce the most serious illnesses in children,” Tam said.

“To protect the youngest children, the adults around them and their caregivers need to improve their play.”

Vaccination during pregnancy is also important, Tam said, because research shows that it triggers the development of protective antibodies that can be passed on to babies.

Masked students attend school in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 1, 2021. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Some parents have stopped vaccinating their children for fear that their child may develop myocarditis, a very rare but serious side effect that causes inflammation of the heart muscle.

But recent data compiled by scientific advisers to the CDC found that myocarditis is extremely rare in vaccinated children aged 5 to 11 years. The researchers identified only 12 reported cases as of Dec. 19 of the 8.7 million doses administered in the U.S. to date.

In a Jan. 14 report, the Canadian National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said there have been reports of myocarditis in the country, most occurring in men ages 12 to 29 after a second dose of an mRNA vaccine. but these cases have been “easy.” AND [were] it is resolved quickly ”.

Meanwhile, more than 6.5 million qualified Canadians are not yet fully vaccinated. This leaves an already stretched hospital system vulnerable to an increase in unvaccinated patients in need of care. PHAC data suggest that unvaccinated people are 19 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.

Trudeau said these vaccine stocks should not be “embarrassing” about getting a first dose so late in the immunization campaign.

“The nurses will be happy to welcome you. They would rather give you a vaccine than intubate you to the ICU,” he said.

While PHAC has said that Omicron is probably less severe than previous variants, the risk of hospitalization is lower than with the Delta variant, for example, the large number of new infections means that more people will be sensitive to severe outcomes.

To put a stop to hospitalization, Trudeau said 150,000 Pfizer’sPaxvloid treatment courses will be deployed from now until the end of March.

This therapeutic drug is an oral antiviral treatment administered in pill form. Pfizer reported in November that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by an impressive 89 percent compared with a placebo in high-risk non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19.

“This is going to be a powerful tool to keep people from getting too sick. But it needs to be used properly and it’s not a substitute for vaccinations, wearing masks, staying safe and keeping your distance. It’s just an extra layer. ” tha Trudeau.

“There is no excuse. People need to be vaccinated. That way we will get through this.”