COVID increases in many regions drive sustainable global growth





The global activity of COVID-19 increased by 20% last week compared to a week ago, amid increases in many regions, the World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday in its weekly. Updating on the pandemic. Led by the highly broadcast variant Omicron, a number of countries, from Germany to Brazil, reported new daily record. Deaths show much smaller increases The strong jump last week, however, was smaller than last week, where cases worldwide rose by 55%. The WHO said cases last week increased in all regions except Africa. The WHO Southeast Asia region reported the largest increase, with all countries except East Timor reporting growth. The Eastern Mediterranean region had the next biggest jump, with all but two countries, Somalia and Libya reporting growth. The five countries that reported the most cases are the United States, France, India, Italy and the United Kingdom. In America, cases have doubled in at least 17 countries, with accelerated activity in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and Bolivia, officials from the WHO Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) said today. OUtreACH. Also, hospitalizations are on the rise in Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina. Deaths rose slightly, with 45,543 deaths reported last week, the WHO said. Maria Van Kerkhove, PhD, WHO Technical Director for COVID-19, further said Tweet regarding deaths, “Too much when tools can prevent.” Over the past 30 days, 71.9% of the distributed sequences uploaded to the GISAID database were the Omicron variant and 28% were the Delta variant. WHO urgency extends public health urgency The WHO emergency committee met for the 10th time on January 13 to discuss the latest pandemic developments, and today it detailed its discussions, which included a unanimous agreement that the situation still guarantees a public health emergency. with international concern under International Health Regulations (IHR). ). The group last met in late October, before the Omicron variant was unveiled. The emergency committee usually meets every 3 months or more often as needed. At their virtually held meeting, group members praised South Africa for its rapid identification of the Omicron variant and how quickly it disseminated information. However, they raised concerns about general travel bans, which did not help suppress Omicron spread and may discourage countries from reporting new variants of concern. Other issues the group discussed included the difficulties some countries face in obtaining and coping with the vaccine, reports of violence against medical respondents to COVID-19, and the challenges countries face in keeping people engaged in the fight against COVID-19. Committee members modified or expanded their current recommendations and added a new one, urging countries to conduct epidemiological investigations into human-animal transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and strengthen oversight of potential animal shelters and reservoirs. More global titles In Europe, Germany, Czech Republic , and Bulgaria reported today new daily records for COVID-19 cases. of United Kingdom is removing some of its limitations now that its Omicron peak has passed and the number of intensive care units is falling. Meanwhile, Switzerland has extended quarantine and work from home until February.

In Latin America, Brazil yesterday reported record daily cases, with some hospitals feeling pressured. About 70% of Brazilians are fully vaccinated and this week the country started vaccinating for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Vietnam confirmed its first cases acquired instead of Omicron, which include three infections detected in Ho Chi Minh City, according to Reuters, citing the country’s state media.

The global total today rose to 335,607,052 cases and 5,560,227 people have died from their infections, according to Johns Hopkins. online dashboard.

