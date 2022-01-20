International team led by the University of Ottawa a





An international team led by researchers from the UOtawa School of Medicine has published findings that may contribute to future therapy for muscle degeneration due to old age and diseases such as cancer and muscular dystrophy. In a study shown at Journal of Cell Biology, which publishes peer-reviewed research on cell structure and function, the authors said their work demonstrates the importance of the enzyme GCN5 in maintaining the expression of key structural proteins in skeletal muscle. These are the bones connected to the bone on which breathing, posture and movement rest. “We found that if you delete the GCN5 expression from muscle, it will no longer be able to withstand extreme physical stress,” says Dr. Keir Menzies, a molecular biologist in the Department of Biochemistry, Microbiology and Immunology of the Faculty of Medicine and appointed as one. associate professor at the Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences. Over the course of about five years, the uOttawa-led international collaboration carefully experimented with a mouse-specific GCN5 muscle “knockout,” a well-studied enzyme that regulates numerous cellular processes such as metabolism and inflammation. Through a series of manipulations, scientists produce laboratory mice in which specific genes are disrupted, or eliminated, to detect animal patterns of human disease and to better understand how genes work. In this case, numerous experiments were performed to examine the role that GCN5 enzyme plays in muscle fiber. What they found with this line of muscle-specific mouse strokes was a marked decrease in muscle health during physical stress, such as downhill running, a type of exercise known to athletes that causes micro-cracks in muscle fibers for stimulate muscle growth. The muscle fibers of laboratory animals were dramatically weakened as they ran downhill, like those of older mice, while wild-type mice were not similarly affected. Dr. Menzies, the study’s lead author, says the findings are similar to those seen in advanced aging, or myopathy and muscular dystrophy, a group of genetic diseases that result in progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. It was supported by human data, including a negative correlation observed between muscle fiber diameter and Yin Yang 1, a highly functional protein that is essential for a range of cellular processes and found by the Menzies laboratory as a GCN5 target. Ultimately, the team research found that GCN5 increases the expression of key muscle structural proteins, particularly dystrophin, and its deficiency will reduce them. This is important because dystrophin is the body’s most important protein for maintaining muscle cell membrane, serving as a kind of anchor and shock absorber in muscle cells. Without it, muscles are very sensitive to physical stress, and muscle drying can lead to crippling and deadly consequences. “Our publication shows that if you eliminate GCN5, the main thing we see is a lack of dystrophin, without seeing any real disruption of any other mechanism,” says Dr. Menzies. He noted that the paper also reaffirmed other research showing that GCN5 does not alter the content of muscle mitochondria, energy centers in cells, and another major influencer of muscle health. The research is based on data showing that dystrophin is “important for maintaining overall muscle integrity and muscle health,” according to Dr. Menzies. Dr. Menzies suggests that research could help lay the foundation for developing online therapies. “These findings could be useful in discovering new therapies that regulate GCN5 activity, or its downstream targets, for maintaining healthy muscles during cancer, myopathy, muscular dystrophy or aging,” he says. diary Journal of Cell Biology Article title GCN5 maintains muscle integrity by acetylating YY1 to stimulate dystrophin expression Date of publication of the article 13-Jan-2022

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of the news announcements posted on EurekAlert! contributing from institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/940645 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos