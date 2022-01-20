Covid rise threatens exchange in school reopening, Australian chief medical officer says | health

Australia’s chief medical officer has acknowledged that children returning to school could pose an increased risk of Covid transmission to their families, saying there would be a compromise on returning students to classes.

This comes after the Commonwealth agreed to share costs for supervision testing in 50-50 schools with state governments, despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying there was no medical advice recommending such testing.

We expect the transmission potential, as we call it, to increase with the return of schools. But this is something we have to deal with, said the chief medical officer, Prof Paul Kelly.

All my colleagues in states and territories agree that the most important thing is to get schools back.

The national cabinet convened on Thursday, with the return of primary and secondary schools to the agenda of the regular meeting of heads of state and territory. At a news conference after the meeting, Morrison said individual jurisdictions would announce their plans in the coming days, but reiterated earlier warnings that delaying class reopening could cause further workers’ layoffs due to parents having to stay. in home.

We need schools open. We need them to stay open, said the prime minister.

Morrison said recent figures showed that 21% of children aged five to 11 had received their first dose of a Covid vaccine. He later added that not dual vaccination of children before they return to school should not be an obstacle to resuming classes, but strongly encouraged parents to vaccinate their children.

State governments in New South Wales and Victoria had noted plans for testing supervision among students, which could include providing rapid antigen tests twice a week to parents. Morrison said the Commonwealth would share the costs for states that chose such an approach, but claimed it was not medical advice that needed oversight testing.

Issues over the possibility of increased Omicron variant spreading to classrooms have been a contentious issue in the U.S., with many schools closing and returning to distance learning as teachers’ unions raised safety concerns. Kelly acknowledged that children returning to school would increase mobility across cities in Australia, but said it was important for students to return to class.

It is important for all kinds of reasons; for health, physical, mental, social, developmental for children.

Kelly said he could not give a figure of what a return to school could mean for case numbers in Australia. He pointed out that Omicron caused a very mild illness in children, but acknowledged that it would have an impact on the spread of the virus, including students who could bring the infection home to their families.

There is a chance, but again it is the balance of keeping the basic principle in place, Kelly said.

Today there is compromise in terms of broadcasting.

The meeting came after state and territory health authorities reported another 60 deaths across Australia.

The leaders held talks just hours after the Therapeutic Goods Administration announced it had given Novavax provisional approval for the first Covid-19 protein vaccine to receive regulatory support in Australia.

TGA also approved two oral treatments for Covid-19.

Prof John Skerritt, head of TGA, said some people had reported that they were waiting for Novavax instead of receiving previously approved vaccines.

The technology on which Novavax is made is an older technology, it uses a protein, Skerritt told reporters.

I would have literally had several hundred emails from individuals and groups saying that, for whatever reason, we would like to have a protein vaccine.

Provisional approval is for use in individuals 18 years of age and older, with a recommendation to be given in two doses three weeks apart. Not yet recommended for booster injections or for children.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the Novavax vaccine would now go to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization for review over the next week, but it was a very promising development. He described the preliminary approval as the first of two green lights.

The federal government has a preliminary purchase agreement for 51 million doses of Novavax, with the first shipment to Australia expected to arrive next month.

We have a national first-dose vaccination rate of 95.2%, Hunt said.

And we know some people have been waiting for Novavax, and although we have encouraged them all to continue, we understand that this is a fact.

So hopefully this will encourage those people in less than 5% to come forward.

Hunt also responded to persistent claims in some counties that the federal government was seeking supplies of rapid antigen tests. He acknowledged that there was a global increase in demand, but argued that some suppliers were over-committed and unable to supply.

They are lying and that is why I am reporting them to the ACCC, he said.

Morrison also referred to the reports as false and categorically untrue allegations at his press conference.

The health department said in a statement: Supplies of RAT kits are not being redirected to the Commonwealth and at no point has the department sought to place itself ahead of other commercial and retail units.

The opposition blamed the federal government for planning failure on many fronts.

Workers’ health spokesman Mark Butler said there was great confusion about the huge lack of rapid tests that Scott Morrison has caused.

Opposition Vice President Richard Marles said that for many small businesses, the labor shortages they were currently experiencing represented an existential crisis.

For the first time in living memory, people go to supermarkets and see empty shelves, Marles said.

They can not get the food they want or the food they need.