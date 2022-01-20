Myanmar protesters call for international audit institutions to cut ties

A group of activists called Justice for Myanmar, which has been protesting against the military occupation of the Myanmar government, is urging international audit institutions to end all their engagement with the government’s general auditor.

The military ousted the democratically elected government last February and jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. The brutal suppression of the protests continued this year with mass arrests of demonstrators and civilians, and reports of indiscriminate torture and killings, with entire villages burned and destroyed. The US government has imposed sanctions on Myanmar officials.

Regarding the audit, Justice for Myanmar stressed that despite the coup, the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) and the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) have recognized and engaged with the Auditor General of the Myanmar governments throughout 2021. In November, the head of the Office of the Auditor General of Myanmars became chairman of ASEENSAI for a two-year term. The Myanmar Army also fired Myanmar’s former auditorium and appointed Dr Kan Zaw, a former deputy minister during the previous representative government of the military led by the Solidarity and Development Party. The group said the military appointment of Dr. Kan Zaw violates the Lima Declaration of Audit Rules and the Mexico Declaration of Independence of the SAI.

Doctors join a protest against the military coup in front of the Chinese Embassy on February 12, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Getty Images

The group also wants Norway and Sweden to sever ties. He said ASENSAI’s development partners, the Office of the Auditor General of Norway and the Swedish National Audit Office, have continued to engage with the Myanmar Military Auditor General through ASEANSAI, providing training and technical support. The Swedish National Audit Office and a representative of a Norway-based INTOSAI program attended the ASEANSAI Summit convened by the military on November 2, according to the group.

The Myanmar military junta is a terrorist organization that is committing mass murder, rape and torture without being fully punished, Justice For Myanmar’s spokesman Yadanar Maung said in a statement on Wednesday. Commitment and support for the junta’s general audience has emboldened the junta’s terror campaign and secured the legitimacy that the junta is desperately seeking. ASEANSAI and its member states have failed to uphold human rights and respect the will of the people of Myanmar by recognizing the junta’s general audience and allowing it to take the lead. INTOSAI has also failed miserably in respecting human rights and the principle of the independence of supreme audit institutions by formally recognizing the junta. We call on ASEANSAI and INTOSAI to immediately cease recognition of Myanmar’s military junta and prohibit its representatives from participating in all events. We welcome the EU position not to participate in, or support, ASEANSAI while under the leadership of the Myanmar military junta. Norway and Sweden must follow the lead of the EU and end all contact with the illegal junta, including its auditor general.