International
Sex workers, lawyers in dispute over escort withdrawal, body rubbing licenses
Defenders of victims of human trafficking are applauding a report that is heading towards the city council, while some sex workers warn it could cause harm.
The motion, which appeared before the executive policy committee Wednesday, recommends that the city revoke its licenses for adult-oriented businesses, including escort agencies and body rubbing practitioners.
Currently, the city has 31 licenses with various businesses, which bring in $ 23,058 per year. If the city council approved the report, Winnipeg would no longer bring in license fees.
“These businesses are channels for the horrific abuse of women and girls,” Joy Smith told the committee. Advocate for a long time for victims of human trafficking called the report “a change of game.”
“It’s time to take a stand and say, here in the city of Winnipeg, we will not allow our children to be victimized and bought and sold,” she said.
Sex workers worried about language, report effects
The report recommends the revocation of licenses and does not detail the closure of businesses. But some who have chosen to work in the sex industry say it is a slippery slope to push underground sex workers into more harmful situations.
“We are only concerned about our supervision and safety,” said a 30-year-old woman from Winnipeg, who is a sex worker and bears the nickname Emma. She is a member of the Winnipeg Sex Workers Action Coalition and spoke to CBC News after the meeting.
“Removing licenses, if that means they are eventually trying to shut down a secure work environment, then that’s a really scary thing. I’m not sure where it will go, but we’ve seen it somewhere else. “It does not help anyone.”
Emma said she does not believe many sex workers have been consulted on the report. Overall, though, she hopes city councilors can distinguish between those who choose to be sex workers and those who are exploited.
“Sex workers are accepting adults. You can only have sex work consensually. Otherwise, it is exploitation of trafficking,” she said.
“These two things have to be kept very separate. We want to operate like ordinary businesses.”
Kate Sinclaire, an adult filmmaker in Winnipeg, echoes Emma’s concerns.
“The ban does not make sex work safer and it does not make it disappear,” she told the committee, adding that councilors should consider reducing harm to sex workers in their policies.
He can not separate the two, says the longtime lawyer for the victims
But the vote was a huge victory for DianeRedsky. Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Center executive director said lifting licenses for these businesses will help protect indigenous women and girls who are most at risk of being harmed or exploited.
“These are places where they are sexually assaulted, sexually exploited and financially exploited,” Redsky told the CBC after the meeting. “This is the real reality of what we are seeing as a service provider that has been working on this issue for over 20 years now.”
She said you can not separate sex work from exploitation if you want to really help those who are being exploited.
“Any form of legitimation of the sex industry will result in further sexual exploitation of vulnerable people,” she told CBC News after the meeting.
“It works on the same business principles of supply and demand. You have to have a supply because demand is there for sexually exploited women and girls. In fact, there is a market for very vulnerable indigenous women and girls who need to be victimized. . “
“We really need to stand together as a city of Winnipeg citizens to say that women and girls are not for sale in the city of Winnipeg.”
The executive policy committee unanimously approved four of the report’s five recommendations.
Some advisers said it was too tight and more could be done on that front. The commission voted 4-3 against this recommendation. The report passes to the city council next week.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/winnipeg-city-council-sexual-services-agencies-business-licences-1.6320909
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- John Mayer to Perform “Small Stage Series” Concert in Los Angeles for SiriusXM Subscribers and Pandora Listeners January 20, 2022
- New studies show that more than half of the vaccine-induced side effects are all in your head-WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather January 20, 2022
- Pakistan’s economic woes cast doubt on Imran Khan’s future January 20, 2022
- Hailey Bieber wears ‘Nude’ mini dress and ankle boots for Jimmy Choo – Footwear News January 20, 2022
- Stores without checkout-is the hybrid model the best way to move forward? — Retail innovation hub January 20, 2022