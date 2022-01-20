Sex workers, lawyers in dispute over escort withdrawal, body rubbing licenses

Defenders of victims of human trafficking are applauding a report that is heading towards the city council, while some sex workers warn it could cause harm.

The motion, which appeared before the executive policy committee Wednesday, recommends that the city revoke its licenses for adult-oriented businesses, including escort agencies and body rubbing practitioners.

Currently, the city has 31 licenses with various businesses, which bring in $ 23,058 per year. If the city council approved the report, Winnipeg would no longer bring in license fees.

“These businesses are channels for the horrific abuse of women and girls,” Joy Smith told the committee. Advocate for a long time for victims of human trafficking called the report “a change of game.”

“It’s time to take a stand and say, here in the city of Winnipeg, we will not allow our children to be victimized and bought and sold,” she said.

Sex workers worried about language, report effects

The report recommends the revocation of licenses and does not detail the closure of businesses. But some who have chosen to work in the sex industry say it is a slippery slope to push underground sex workers into more harmful situations.

“We are only concerned about our supervision and safety,” said a 30-year-old woman from Winnipeg, who is a sex worker and bears the nickname Emma. She is a member of the Winnipeg Sex Workers Action Coalition and spoke to CBC News after the meeting.

“Removing licenses, if that means they are eventually trying to shut down a secure work environment, then that’s a really scary thing. I’m not sure where it will go, but we’ve seen it somewhere else. “It does not help anyone.”

Emma said she does not believe many sex workers have been consulted on the report. Overall, though, she hopes city councilors can distinguish between those who choose to be sex workers and those who are exploited.

“Sex workers are accepting adults. You can only have sex work consensually. Otherwise, it is exploitation of trafficking,” she said.

“These two things have to be kept very separate. We want to operate like ordinary businesses.”

Kate Sinclaire, an adult filmmaker in Winnipeg, urged the policy executive committee to focus their policies on reducing harm to sex workers. (Supplied by Kate Sinclaire)

Kate Sinclaire, an adult filmmaker in Winnipeg, echoes Emma’s concerns.

“The ban does not make sex work safer and it does not make it disappear,” she told the committee, adding that councilors should consider reducing harm to sex workers in their policies.

He can not separate the two, says the longtime lawyer for the victims

But the vote was a huge victory for DianeRedsky. Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Center executive director said lifting licenses for these businesses will help protect indigenous women and girls who are most at risk of being harmed or exploited.

“These are places where they are sexually assaulted, sexually exploited and financially exploited,” Redsky told the CBC after the meeting. “This is the real reality of what we are seeing as a service provider that has been working on this issue for over 20 years now.”

She said you can not separate sex work from exploitation if you want to really help those who are being exploited.

“Any form of legitimation of the sex industry will result in further sexual exploitation of vulnerable people,” she told CBC News after the meeting.

“It works on the same business principles of supply and demand. You have to have a supply because demand is there for sexually exploited women and girls. In fact, there is a market for very vulnerable indigenous women and girls who need to be victimized. . “

“We really need to stand together as a city of Winnipeg citizens to say that women and girls are not for sale in the city of Winnipeg.”

The executive policy committee unanimously approved four of the report’s five recommendations.

Some advisers said it was too tight and more could be done on that front. The commission voted 4-3 against this recommendation. The report passes to the city council next week.