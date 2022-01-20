Australian court upholds Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation due to COVID-19 – National risk





An Australian court on Thursday said it rejected tennis superstar Novak Djokovic’s challenge to cancel his visa after the minister who revoked it reasonably believed Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, could be a risk to the community. The Federal Court also rejected the argument that there was no evidence that Djokovic had ever asked anyone not to be vaccinated, saying he was open to concluding that the public would perceive he was against vaccinations, as he said he had not been vaccinated. “An iconic world tennis star can influence people of all ages, young and old, but especially young and old alike, to imitate him. This is not fantasy; “there is no need for evidence,” the judges said. Read more: Australian PM leaves door open for Djokovic to return despite 3-year ban The story goes down the ad Djokovic’s saga has sparked a global debate over the rights of people who choose not to be vaccinated as governments seek to protect the community from the coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday night, just hours after the court rejected his attempts to stay in the country to play in the Australian Open, where he hoped to win the record 21st major title. This followed an 11-day sleigh that included two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two periods at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held. Trends 40 Ontario physicians are currently being investigated for COVID-19: College issues

His lawyers had argued that the cancellation should be overturned on the grounds that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision was unreasonable, lacked evidence that Djokovic's presence in Australia could arouse anti-vaccination sentiment, and did not take into account that Djokovic's deportation could to stimulate the feeling against the vaccine.















The Federal Court said that while another minister might have decided not to cancel the visa, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had taken the appropriate steps under the law that allows him to cancel a visa as long as he is satisfied that the visa holder “It could be a risk to the health or well-being of the Australian community.” The story goes down the ad “The minister reached that state of satisfaction for reasons that cannot be said to be irrational or illogical or not based on the relevant material,” said Chief Justice James Allsop and Judges Anthony Besanko and David O’Callaghan in their reasoning given Thursday. . The court dismissed the case last Sunday after an urgent weekend hearing, saying it would publish the reasons later, as it wanted to ensure that Djokovic made the decision before the start of the Australian Open the next day. Serbia now risks losing the next Grand Slam tennis match – the French Open – as the country’s Ministry of Sports has said there will be no exception to a new vaccine approval law approved Sunday. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)

