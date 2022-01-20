“Courage and arrogance”: Police association leader demands Madu’s resignation over ticket controversy

The head of the Edmonton police association says Kaycee Madu is not suitable to be justice minister because he called the city police chief after receiving a distracted driving ticket.

Courage and arrogance are very clear and you do not deserve to be a Minister of Justice who is supposed to represent all citizens fairly and impartially. Mike Elliott, president of the Edmonton Police Association, wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, CBC News reported for the first time that Madu had called the Edmonton police chief to talk about a traffic ticket after he was fined $ 300 for confused driving in a school area last March.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney has asked Madu to take a break from his ministerial duties until an independent investigation into those revelations can be completed. He is currently a minister without a portfolio and without responsibility.

I personally know the member who issued the ticket and making a wrong assumption that if he was observing is shameful and absurd! There is a grievance process if you have had a legitimate problem. The direct call of the boss is online and you know him better as a Minister @AlbertaJSG https://t.co/ygAU8zmR9R –@AFPAElliott

“I’m surprised to know that the minister has the courage to think it appropriate to call the boss directly. It ‘s over the line on so many levels,” Elliott said in an interview.

The ticket issued to Madu, obtained by CBC News, claims he was on his cell phone, but the minister denies that assertion.

Both Madu and the Edmonton Police Chief, Dale McFee, confirmed that calls regarding the ticket were made, but say there has never been a request to cancel the fine.

“Because of the time of the incident, I wanted to make sure I was not illegally monitored following the controversy over the Lethbridge Police Service. I also raised concerns about the racial minority profiling that was in the media at the time,” Madu said. in a statement Monday.

“Chief McFee assured me it was not like that at all, and I accepted it in his speech.”

In that statement Madu also said he regretted raising the ticket with McFee.

If the minister had legitimate concerns about racial profiling or politically motivated oversight, Elliott says there are other ways to escalate those issues appropriately and he is concerned about the consequences this incident will have on the relationship between the implementation of law and government.

“He undertook to bypass the appropriate channels and contact the chief directly, which is completely inappropriate, which is basically why he should not remain minister of justice.”

The Edmonton Police Commission told CBC News that the mayor was advised of the call by McFee and in their eyes his response was appropriate.

In a post late at night on Twitter Tuesday night, Madu also added new information.

He says he was identified with the officer during the traffic stop. He also says he wanted to tell the boss about his personal experiences with racial profiling.

Many have contacted me wanting to know the circumstances of the ticket I received and my subsequent call to the Edmonton Police Chief, Dale McFee. I have issued an official statement to the media. The Prime Minister has also issued a statement on his planned action.1 / 13 –@KayceeMaduYEG

Elliott said he considers the officer who issued the ticket a man of integrity and also acknowledged that there are legitimate conversations about misconduct or police targeting. CBC News contacted the police officer who asked Madu for comment, but received no response.

“We all make mistakes or omissions or mistakes because we are all human … But I want to [Madu] to learn from this and to admit what he did was incorrect “, concluded Elliott.

“Go aside, accept and then learn from him and move on.”

CBC News has tried to get updated information from the prime minister’s office, but has not received a response for more than 24 hours.