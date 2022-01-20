Record number of weapons seized at checkpoints in 2021; 9 arrested at Bradley International Airport





WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn (WTNH) – You may think it is reasonable not to bring your firearm on a plane. However, the TSA says thousands of people try to do this each year and the number continues to grow. Nine people were arrested in Bradley International Airport last year for allegedly trying to bring a gun to a plane. The TSA says 2021 was a record year for gun seizures and arrests. Connecticut ranks second in New England after Boston Logan International Airport. Atlanta ranks first with more than 500 gun seizures last year alone. So I have a gun license and I check the TSA laws on how to keep them, and most people are not smart enough to realize that, I guess. “The right way to do it,” said Ted Russell of Monroe. No weapons, ammunition or copies are allowed beyond the TSA checkpoint. You can bring a weapon on the plane as long as you control it, declare it with the airlines and follow a checklist with other requirements. The number one reason people use when caught with guns at the TSA is that they have forgotten. “I do not necessarily believe they forgot, or just have nothing to do with life,” said Russell. We keep our masks, we put liquids in bags, if you accidentally bring too much toothpaste, it gets thrown away, so be it. I do not know what happens to people when they do this. said Dan Denis of Simsbury. If you are caught trying to bring a pistol through security, the state police will be called and you will be stopped and held in custody. “It is a class C crime, you will be arrested, you will be charged, you will go to court and you will probably face imprisonment,” said the State Police Sergeant. Matt Asselin. “They will lose their firearm.” She is fined $ 3,000 to $ 10,000 for your first offense. This also applies to tasers. Just Wednesday morning, they seized a taser in Bradley, which was legally possessed but not inside the checked baggage.

