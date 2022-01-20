What we know about Tonga volcano





When the Hunga volcano in the Pacific island state of Tonga erupted with a huge eruption on Saturday, climate scientists noticed. Explosions emit sulfur dioxide gas and if a sufficient amount of it is thrown high enough into the atmosphere, it can have a cooling effect on Earth. But explosions that are big enough to do so are rare. The last one was on Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, which pumped about 20 million tons of gas into the air when it exploded in 1991. This led to global cooling of about 1 degree Fahrenheit, or half a degree Celsius, for nearly two years. . If the eruption of Hunga volcano were something like Pinatubo, climate scientists would have plenty to study about natural impacts on the climate. NASA has even developed a rapid response program to quickly deploy instruments loaded with balloons to collect data after such a large explosion. From the satellite photos of Hunga blast, it looked like it could be another Pinatubo-like event. But the appearance turned out to be deceptive. Satellite sensors measure a relatively small amount of sulfur dioxide, about 2 percent of Pinatubo’s output. It is not enough to provide a temporary break from the relentless march of global warming.

From a climatic point of view, Hunga was very common. But it was extraordinary in many other ways, as I wrote this week in an article about the explosion. The eruption created a pressure wave that was the largest that some scientists had ever seen, and the tsunami was created not only at the source of the eruption, but all over the world. Hunga may have left climate scientists with little to talk about, but other researchers will discuss and study this explosion for a long time. Quoted: Not that we were not aware of volcanic eruptions and tsunamis, said Lori Dengler, a geophysicist. But to prove it with the modern set of instruments we have is truly unprecedented.

Old photos that may open a window to the future A pile of more than 5,500 black-and-white photographs from 1930s map expeditions is helping scientists look to the future of the Svalbard Islands, an Arctic archipelago where rapid warming is melting glaciers at an alarming rate.

Using aerial photographs to build digital three-dimensional models of glaciers in every nook and cranny from eight decades ago, researchers can make better predictions of how quickly ice will disappear as a result of climate change in the 21st century. The methods used to create large-scale computer reconstructions, which I wrote about this week, can be used with archival images of glaciers in other parts of the world to unlock knowledge there as well. Numbers: Over the past three decades, Svalbard has warmed twice as fast as the rest of the Arctic region and seven times as high as the global average.

How extreme heat harms children The first nationwide study on rising temperatures and young Americans has found that hotter days are associated with more visits to emergency rooms.

This may not seem extraordinary when it comes to conditions like heat stroke, but a number of findings surprised researchers. For example, the increased risk for children suffering from blood and immune system diseases during periods of higher heat is not easily explained and has not been seen in adult studies. Research adds to a growing number of pieces of evidence of the dangers posed by heat to vulnerable populations, including children and adolescents. You can get the details in my article this week. Quoted: We have encountered trouble before assuming the children are small adults, said Dr. Aaron Bernstein, a pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital. Understand the latest news on climate change Why it matters: With climate change, heat waves and rising temperatures are becoming more frequent. Amazon goods for electric vans The company has big plans to turn its green distribution fleet. But very few of the vehicles are manufactured now.

