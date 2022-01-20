Djokovic can set precedent for elections by grasping international law | News, Sports, Work

Should people be denied the right to earn a living because their job suddenly requires them to inject a substance into their body that is technically still under clinical trial and whose known efficacy and impact is evolving literally over time real?

When faced with this question, most developed countries fell on the side of politics rather than pure science – at least until a court decides otherwise, as happened recently with the US Supreme Court and Joe’s mandates. Biden on vaccines for private employers.

In other words, the political impetus to see that they are doing something in the immediate term for their professional survival has exceeded a scientific respect for the evolving data. Instead of adapting their political strategy to it, they continue to multiply the constraints and their efforts to embed them in law and politics. This mindset and limitations have created widespread restrictions on work and travel for those who do not comply with COVID guidelines.

In some cases, travel and work converge. Such is the case of Novak Djokovic, the number one men’s tennis champion and recently deported from Australia. He arrived in Melbourne on 5 January to play in the Australian Open and was granted a pre-entry visa based on a previous test positive for COVID as a natural immunity test. But upon arrival, his visa was revoked by authorities because he was unvaccinated. Australia requires two incoming shots. After spending a few days in a secluded hotel as Her Majesty’s guest, and after winning the cancellation hearing for a technician, his reinstated visa was revoked for the second time – this time by the Australian Immigration Minister himself.

“Despite my acceptance above the recent infection of Mr. attitude to vaccination, creates the risk of strengthening the sense against vaccination of a minority of the Australian community. said Minister Alex Hawke in a court file.

Hawke straight-up admits with this statement that the decision was politically charged. The minister acknowledges the value of Djokovic’s naturally acquired immunity, but dismisses it entirely as if only blows matter – a position completely detached from science. (Likewise, here in France, a COVID infection now has the administrative value of a booster injection, but only if the two initial strokes that clearly failed to protect you from COVID would have been taken initially.)

Like many others around the world who do not have the wealth of a tennis champion and who have made a decision not to take the blow due to their personal health and medical circumstances, Djokovic now faces serious obstacles to continuing to earn a living. his. Not only will he be barred from entering Australia for three years due to the deportation order, but he will also have trouble playing in tournaments in other countries with similar ban requirements. Millions of workers around the world who lack his fame are suffering silently under similar government persecution that blocks them from work or travel. But unlike many, Djokovic has the resources to continue to fight for his basic human rights if he chooses to do so – and he really should.

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights gives individuals freedom such as freedom to work.” Paris-based international human rights and criminal lawyer William Julie told me. “We have protections that appear in other texts, such as the international pact on civil and political rights. Would Djokovic have opportunities beyond those he no longer has in Australia? Could he capture a UN working group, for example, the human rights committee, which is responsible within the UN to ensure compliance with the provisions of the international civil and political pact? It seems to me that the mechanism is possible. “Australia is a signatory to the pact in question and I think it would be possible to consider the issue of having an arbitration.”

Julie added that such a case could set a precedent and that “There does not seem to have been any international arbitration on these issues, which are very serious about human rights.”

It has been a long time since anyone undertook this war to push for the overcoming of the worldwide government that uses fear to place politics and optics on science and rights – and there is no one more positional about it than Djokovic.