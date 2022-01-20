International
His family plundered the country: the cult of personality of the former Kazakh leader collapses | Kazakhstan
WWalking through the hometown museum, built to honor Nursultan Nazarbayev, the former president of Kazakhstan, who built a personality cult around his rule, there are few signs of anger that engulfed the Central Asian country earlier this month. .
Visitors to the impressive three-story building in Shamalgan are treated to a mock-up of the house where young Nazabayev grew up, a Mercedes that was part of his presidential convoy in a glass box on museum premises and family items including a dressed suit. by his brother.
Shamalgan, where Nazarbayev was born in 1940 and grew up in the shadows of the snow-capped mountains of Tian Shan, is an hour’s drive from Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, and at first glance does not distinguish Shamalgan much from the villages of other poor people in the area where most of the young people have left to find work.
But turn a corner and there is an expanse of luxury palaces, hidden behind high gates, belonging to Nazarbayev’s brother Bolat, his sister and other family members of a president who was in office from 1990 and 2019 and who guarded impact. High-tech cameras and security guards give the street the feeling of a community with high-level gates.
This city is a living reminder of how his family robbed the country, said Erbol Murzulayev, a local mechanic. He does not even care where he was born, he has forgotten us. How can we trust him with the rest of the country?
The museum opened in 2017, two years before Nazarbayev handed over the presidency to his successor, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, widely seen as a move to protect Nazarbayev’s legacy and keep him in power.
But outside the museum walls, after a wave of protests, Nazarbayev’s future looks uncertain. The Nur-Sultan capital, renamed after Nursultan Nazarbayev, may return to its original Astana.
The largest and deadliest protests in Kazakhstan’s history erupted on January 2 in the western oil city of Zhanaozen over rising fuel prices, but quickly escalated into wider riots over corruption and economic inequality. More than 200 protesters reportedly died and more than 10,000 people still arrested.
Most of the anger was directed at Nazarbayev and his family, with protesters cheering the old man! in relation to the 81-year-old former leader. Protesters also tore down and smashed a Nazarbayev monument in Almaty, an ominous sign in the post-Soviet region.
Nazarbayev disappeared from sight during the riots, only reappearing in a video address on Tuesday in which he described himself as a pensioner and said Tokayev now has full power.
Following the protests, Tokayev appeared to have tightened his grip on power, at the expense of the former president, by arresting Nazarbayev’s key allies and expressing rare criticism of his former mentor.
Observers have cited rampant inequality in Kazakhstan as the main reason behind the unrest. The average monthly salary in Kazakhstan is less than 450, while according to a 2019 KPMG report, 162 people in the country owns more than 50% of its assets. According to report of Chatham House.
Few countries seem to better address the current economic grievances many Kazakhs have with the old regime than Nazarbayev’s hometown. We have no real future here. Our country has stalled in time, said Amina, 27, an English teacher at the local school in Shamalgan.
She said she did not join the protests in Almaty, but was sympathetic to those who protested peacefully.
For a leader who has carefully developed his personality cult for decades, renaming airports, universities and even the country’s capital by his name, the sudden drop is likely to come as a surprise, said Central Asian specialist Alexander Cooley .
Nazarbayev really began to believe in his cult he created. That’s what 30 years of public isolation can do for you, Cooley said. [He] has fully appreciated the state of mind in the country, which is ironic for someone who cares so much about his public image.Now, however, Nazarbayev expects a completely different figure from the image-conscious leader and his video address just wants to demystify it further. in the eyes of the Kazakh population, said Dossym Satpayev, a Almaty-based political analyst.
In the video, we saw a defeated, bloated, tired man. The Cossacks have never seen him like this before, Satpayev said, adding that it will now be important to look at how far Tokayev is willing to go in his efforts to distinguish himself from Nazarbayev.
At the moment, a lot of negotiations and bargaining are taking place between Tokayev and Nazarbayev’s group over his resources, his power and, of course, Nazarbayev’s legacy, Satpayev said.
Nazarbayevs three grooms already have it violated came down from influential positions, while on Wednesday Tokayev lifted the rights of a private recycling monopoly linked to Nazarbayev’s daughter Aliya.
But, Satpayev argued, the very fact that Nazarbayev appeared in the video in the first place seems to hint at the path of compromise between the two men and not a direct confrontation. At the same time, experts say, Tokayev will have to distance himself from Nazarbayev in order to attract the general public who will expect tangible reforms.
We can soon see our version of the 20th Party Congress, said Satpayev, a reference to the 1957 speech delivered by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev denouncing the cult of Stalin’s personality, which sent shockwaves across the Union. Soviet.
Whatever Tokayev chooses to do, museums like the one found in Shamalgan look like a product of a previous era, Satpayev said. It is clear that his legacy will not be what Nazarbayev had in mind.
