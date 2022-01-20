International
The renowned Canadian science ship CCGS Hudson has reached the bottom of the line
It’s the end of the line for one of Canada’s most popular ships.
The 59-year-old CCGS Hudson research vessel has been set to be dismantled, according to a statement from the Canadian Coast Guard released on Wednesday.
The statement said the Coast Guard had considered the ship “beyond economic repair” following a catastrophic mechanical failure last fall.
The 90-meter-long oceanographic science ship has been moored at St.
Very costly, requires time to repair
The Coast Guard has determined that repairs would be very costly and time consuming.
Even before the engine failed, he said Hudson would be out of service for the first six months of 2022 for further maintenance to meet safety standards.
“We would have to remove that big electric motor from the ship and put it back in a laboratory environment. And that would take the ship out of service all summer as well. So basically, we would remove the ship for two years. coming out of the service to do work, ”said Gary Ivany, Assistant Commissioner for the Atlantic Region.
“To get Hudson back into the water in a timely manner, in a credible way, that would not happen.”
The crew members were told Wednesday.
In the coming weeks, Hudson will return to her base at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Halifax.
Hudson’s replacement was postponed for another year
In announcing the shutdown Wednesday, the Coast Guard also revealed that the delivery of the Hudson replacement from the Seaspan shipyard to Vancouver has been postponed by another year until 2025.
The Canadian Government Shipbuilding Strategy website still estimates submission in 2024.
Since 2017, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has spent over $ 25 million on “life extension” repairs for Hudson in an effort to keep the workhorse offshore. It has been collecting scientific data for the east coast for decades.
Why CCGS Hudson Matters
Programs that benefited from these voyages include the Atlantic Zone Monitoring Program, which collects data used to track changes in ocean climate information affecting humans and marine species.
To accomplish this science, DFO is now looking at a range of solutions: using remote sensor technology such as autonomous ocean-going aircraft, reassigning other Coast Guard vessels, and leasing and leasing private vessels.
“We are working hard to be able to make sure we have a boat or a series of alternative boats available to be able to carry out those missions,” said David Morin, director general of strategic and regulatory science for DFO .
Emergency plans in force for 2025 and beyond
Morin said any long-term lease is likely to include options that will make the vessel available beyond 2025 in the event that a replacement is not ready.
“Of course this is something we’re serious about, you know it ‘s going to be part of. Every lease we get is the concept of having a few years option,” he said.
The ship had “unheard of” longevity.
Hudson may have been limping in the end, but his longevity was extraordinary, said Mac MacKay, who has written extensively about East Coast shipping news on his Shipfax blog.
“It is almost unheard of that a ship in front-line service will last that long. Most ships are built to stay 25 or 30 years, ships built by the government a little longer because they are very well maintained,” he said. said MacKay.
“To last so long was truly incredible,”
The Hudson is considered a ship with history for a reason.
In 1970 it was the first ship to sail North and South America on a single voyage.
“Canada was able to do science with that ship that no one else could,” MacKay said. “And because it’s a big boat in the ocean that can withstand all kinds of weather conditions, including the ice you want to offer. So we were able to do things we could never do again. seen. “
Another mission: return home to Halifax
Although the propulsion engine on the right failed, there are two on board one for each propeller.
The ship still has three main fully functioning diesel engines.
So Hudson will return to Halifax under his power, where the Coast Guard aims to celebrate Hudson’s achievements and not the recent failures of its equipment.
This year the Canadian Coast Guard will celebrate its 60th anniversary, just one year older than Hudson.
“We have not lost, the ship that has been in the fleet in Canada, serving the Canadians with pride,” Ivany said.
“We want to do that justice as sailors.”
