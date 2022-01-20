International
Zara Rutherford becomes the youngest woman to fly alone in the world
(CNN) Teenage aviator Zara Rutherford has become the youngest woman to fly alone around the world.
The 19-year-old, who holds dual British-Belgian citizenship, landed at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium on Thursday, completing an epic 41-seat journey spanning over 52,000 kilometers (32,300 miles) and breaking two Guinness World Records in processes.
Not only has she broken the record held by American Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 when she made it around the globe unaccompanied in 2017, Rutherford also now holds the title of the first woman to circulate around the world on a microlight aircraft.
It is also the first Belgian to fly alone around the world.
However, the teenager’s path to glory has not been without challenges.
When Rutherford took off on August 18, 2021 with an ultra-light Shark aircraft, she believed her air escape would last about three months.
Mission completed
But it has been hit by setbacks, including one-month delays in both Alaska and Russia due to “visa and weather issues,” pushing its schedule back eight weeks.
She was also forced to make an unplanned landing in Redding, California due to poor visibility as a result of fires in the Seattle area and was later denied permission to fly over China.
As it has flown to a number of destinations, such as Singapore, Egypt and Greece, along with Russia and South Korea, Rutherford has not been able to explore any of them on land due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The last part of her trip was also hit with delays due to bad weather, which meant her end date was moved to another week.
Mission to break the record
Rutherford is currently in a year of vacancy and plans to go to university in September to study computer engineering. Although both her parents are pilots and she has learned to fly since the age of 14, Rutherford did not get her first license until 2020.
One of its main goals for this challenge, in addition to breaking the Waiz record, was to provide greater visibility for women in aviation.
Last year, Rutherford spoke of her disappointment with the fact that only 5.1% of airlines around the globe are women, according to figures from the International Association of Women Airlines Pilots (ISA).
Raising awareness
Rutherford has supported two charities in her journey: Girls Who Code, which helps young women enter computer science, and Dreams Soar, a nonprofit organization founded by Waiz that supports women and girls entering STEM fields.
She hopes her high-profile trip will encourage more girls and young women to think about a career in aviation.
“It’s an easy thing to say, but just go for it,” Rutherford added. “If you do not try to see how high you can fly, then you will never know.”
The two-seater ultralight aircraft where she completed the trip was provided by Shark Aero, one of the travel sponsors, with personalizations such as a second radio and an additional fuel tank at the place where the second passenger seat would normally land.
CNN’s Rebecca Cairns also contributed to this report.
