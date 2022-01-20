China warns US after warship tracking in South China Sea | South China Sea





The Chinese military has said it has tracked down a U.S. warship that sailed through the disputed waters of the South China Sea, accusing it of provocative actions and warning of dire consequences. The U.S. Navy said its mission was in line with international law and in line with its commitment to protecting the right of every nation to fly, navigate and operate wherever international law allows. On Thursday afternoon, a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army’s southern theater command said the USS Benfold, a guided missile destroyer, entered China’s Xisha territorial waters illegally without the approval of the Chinese government. The spokesman, Colonel Tian Junli, said China’s naval and air forces were engaged to track and monitor the ship and issue an evacuation warning. We solemnly demand that the American side immediately stop such provocative actions, otherwise it will have serious consequences of unforeseen events, it is said in a statement of the theater command. In a response statement, the U.S. Navy said China’s statement was false. The Xisha Islands, also known as Paracels, are disputed islands in the South China Sea. China, Vietnam and Taiwan everyone claims sovereignty, but China has practical control. China has established military infrastructure on the island chain, which plays a key role in China’s goal of establishing surveillance and energy projection capabilities across the South China Sea, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative. The South China Sea, which is traversed by vital shipping lanes and also contains gas fields and rich fishing grounds, is an important flashpoint in tensions between China and its regional neighbors and with the US. The US often carries out what it calls freedom of navigation missions in the South China Sea to challenge Chinese territorial claims. He said the USS Benfold on Thursday asserted the rights and freedoms of navigation near the Paracel Islands, in accordance with international law. At the end of the operation, the USS Benfold withdrew from the excessive claim and resumed operations in the South China Sea, he said, referring to China’s alleged claim to a fair maritime border around the islands, which the US has accused China of has declared it in an attempt to claim more waters and territory than it owes under international law. The United States is defending the right of every nation to fly, navigate, and operate wherever international law permits, as the USS Benfold did this week. Nothing PRC [Peoples Republic of China] says otherwise it will hinder us, he said. The PLA Southern Theaters statement is the latest in a long series of PRC actions to misinterpret legitimate U.S. naval operations and assert its exaggerated and illegal naval claims at the expense of its Southeast Asian neighbors in the Gulf of Aden. Southern China. Bill Hayton, author of i South China Sea: Power struggle in Asia, said the U.S. mission was part of a model of freedom of navigation operations. Americans are not doing anything they have not done before, but surely China will call it provocative given everything else that is going on in their relationship, Hayton said. Ironically, the more China maintains these bases, the more it draws American and even British warships to challenge them.

