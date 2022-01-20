The ash from Tonga volcanic eruption still poses a threat

Many people in Tonga avoided powerful waves caused by an underwater volcanic eruption, in some cases running inland or climbing trees. But another problem settled on the island nation in a monochromatic blanket: a cloud of ash released by the explosion.

The challenges are immediate and long-term. First, in the four days after the horrific explosion, ash prevented aid flights from landing at the country’s main airport, with the initial plane arriving on Thursday. The efforts of the Tongan armed forces to clear the main runway by hand took longer than expected, in part because the ashes were still falling.

Ash has also polluted some of the rainwater wells and reservoirs where people get their drinking water. While the New Zealand military aircraft, which was the first to hit on Thursday, had water supplies, experts said keeping the country’s water supply safe from ash-related hazards is likely to be a sustainable project. . They also said the ash could harm agriculture and livestock, but that the effects were difficult to predict.

Then there is the air. Scientists studying air pollution were observing closely to see what kind of particles fell to the ground or remained suspended in the air. Compared to power plant emissions, they said, the air health risks of a volcanic eruption can be more difficult to assess in real time because each volcano has a unique profile.