The ash from Tonga volcanic eruption still poses a threat
Many people in Tonga avoided powerful waves caused by an underwater volcanic eruption, in some cases running inland or climbing trees. But another problem settled on the island nation in a monochromatic blanket: a cloud of ash released by the explosion.
The challenges are immediate and long-term. First, in the four days after the horrific explosion, ash prevented aid flights from landing at the country’s main airport, with the initial plane arriving on Thursday. The efforts of the Tongan armed forces to clear the main runway by hand took longer than expected, in part because the ashes were still falling.
Ash has also polluted some of the rainwater wells and reservoirs where people get their drinking water. While the New Zealand military aircraft, which was the first to hit on Thursday, had water supplies, experts said keeping the country’s water supply safe from ash-related hazards is likely to be a sustainable project. . They also said the ash could harm agriculture and livestock, but that the effects were difficult to predict.
Then there is the air. Scientists studying air pollution were observing closely to see what kind of particles fell to the ground or remained suspended in the air. Compared to power plant emissions, they said, the air health risks of a volcanic eruption can be more difficult to assess in real time because each volcano has a unique profile.
You see visible smoke coming, and of course we call it volcanic smog, said Rajasekhar Balasubramanianan air quality expert at the National University of Singapore.
But the overall atmospheric and health impact of the volcanic eruption will depend on the size of the plume, the behavior of the plume, the height the plume reaches, and the concentration of gases, particles, and ash, he added.
Thursday was a turning point for Tonga. The New Zealand Air Force cargo plane, equipped with aids such as generators, communication equipment and boxes, touched down late afternoon. An Australian military plane landed a few hours later.
The official death toll was at three as of Thursday evening. However, with an underwater cable knocked down for weeks by disaster, making satellite phones the only reliable means of communicating with the outside world, the full extent of the destruction was not yet fully clear.
The leaking photos Thursday showed stones the size of car tires sprayed between palms in a coastal area, with its once vibrant greenery dusted with gray ash. In one of them, the ruins were scattered around two benches by the sea, in a place where families might once have stopped for lunch.
In Tongatapu, the main island, many residents were reporting that volcanic ash was still a problem.
There is just dust everywhere, said Kofeola Marian Kupu, 40, a journalist with a radio station in the capital, Nukualofa, in a satellite phone interview on Thursday. From the roof on the street to the offices there is only gray dust.
On the way to work, she said, only a handful of homes and businesses appeared to have been cleaned. People covered their faces with masks. The car windows were painted with a gray coating.
Perhaps most importantly, she said, there was volcanic debris in the water supply.
Normally in our homes we have tanks to collect rainwater for drinking, but it is all covered in ash, she said. What we really need is water.
The ash fall and salt water from the tsunami that accompanied the blast on Saturday have polluted drinking water sources for tens of thousands of people across Tonga, which has a population of about 100,000, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said this week. and the Red Crescent.
Sainiana Rokovucago, director of the group program for the Pacific, said in an interview Thursday that the government was busy distributing fresh water that had accumulated in reservoirs long before the blast. She said she was not sure if the efforts had reached all affected families; The Tongan Islands are spread over 270,000 square miles.
But that was clear, she said: Compared to the last three volcanic eruptions in neighboring Vanuatu, where drinking water comes mainly from streams, the Tongan eruption posed a greater threat due to the use of wells and rainwater reservoirs. .
For most Tongan residents, you are used to having water from your reservoir, she said. But after this disaster you can not. It is a mental transformation.
Two New Zealand Navy vessels were scheduled to arrive on Friday with relief supplies and up to 250,000 gallons of fresh water, as well as a desalination plant. New Zealand Defense Minister Peeni Henare said Thursday that a third navy ship would follow.
But Ms. Rokovucago, who is based in Fiji, said cleaning up the country’s drinking water supply could be a long-term effort that requires desalination projects and the distribution of water purification tablets.
Carol Stewart, a Deputy Director at International Volcanic Health Risk Networksaid Thursday that initial reports that about one to two centimeters, or less than an inch, of ash had fallen on Tonga appeared to be accurate, based on early photographs.
Scientists are now trying to take and study ash fall samples to better understand its potential health impacts, said Professor Stewart, who teaches at the Massey University School of Health Sciences in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand. One thing they will test for is the presence of acids and salts that can pose a risk to the cattle they graze.
It has rained in Tongatapu, so it is useful for washing ash, she said in an email.
Because ash is acidic, it can cause crop failure. This is a danger in a country like Tonga, where the economy is closely linked to agriculture, even if the ash itself will eventually make the land more fertile.
Jonathan Veitch, a United Nations disaster coordinator in Fiji, said Thursday that agricultural land in Tonga was not as flooded with ash as previously thought. However, he said, the long-term impact of ash on Tongan agriculture was unknown.
We still do not know whether the ash will kill the crop or not, he added. We have no idea.
It was also unclear what dangers ashes might pose to those who inhale it. Unlike fire smoke, it has thicker granules and tends to cool down faster. Professor Stewart said particles larger than 0.1 millimeters are not dangerous to breathe because they are too large to remain in the air.
Sean Casey, the World Health Organization’s incident manager for Covid-19 for the Pacific, said in an interview Thursday that there was still some ash on the ground that was being collected and dispersed by the wind, but that the new ash was not raining. He also said there had been no increase in hospital admissions related to ash-related breathing problems.
However, scientists say the underwater volcano that erupted in Tonga was extremely powerful and that its potential impacts should not be underestimated. This is partly because small particles can be absorbed if an ash deposit is driven by wind, vehicles or other sources.
Sulfur dioxide, a by-product of combustion commonly released during volcanic eruptions, poses a particular threat to the lungs.
Some of the effects of ash clouds can be felt immediately, especially for people with underlying diseases like asthma or bronchitis, said Professor Balasubramanian, air quality expert. He said residents should avoid the ash by staying inside, closing windows, using air purifiers and wearing N95 masks.
But following such guidelines can be a challenge for people in Tonga, a remote place where per capita income in 2019 was less than $ 5,000. Ms. Rokovucago said aid workers so far were only distributing surgical masks, not the more effective N95 ones.
Damien Cave AND Yan Zhuang contributed to reporting.
