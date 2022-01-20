AMTD International bought Global Fashion Media Group L’Officiel Inc SAS

NEW YORK & HONG KONG & SINGAPORE – (TELI BIZNES) – AMTD International Inc. (AMTD International, NYSE: HKIB; SGX: HKB), a dual-listing company on the NYSE and SGX-ST and a subsidiary of AMTD Group, is a Hong Kong-based leading conglomerate focused on Asian financial services. Today, it announced the signing of a final agreement to buy a 100 per cent stake in LOfficiel Inc.,officer), a global fashion media holding group.

LOfficiel serves as the operational holding company for the iconic French magazine LOfficiel, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, and the global LOfficiel network of fashion brands and luxury media. It reaches 80 countries and nearly 100 million people worldwide. Recently, LOfficiel launched a pioneering meta-based initiative – to mark its centenary.

By integrating LOfficiel into AMTDs SpiderNet, LOfficiel demonstrates AMTDs’ ability to enable connectivity and position us as a key player in the global fashion and luxury media sector, said Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group and Founder of AMTD International. AMTD Group is committed to investing in and strengthening the link between people’s interests, lifestyle and ESG initiatives, acting as a super-linker. Acquisition is the ideal springboard for LOfficiel to guide the adoption of new Web 3.0 practices and technologies along with the comprehensive financial services tools and infrastructure set up by AMTD across Asia.

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AMTD International said, I’m pleased with this exciting new acquisition of LOfficiel joining the AMTD family. In our increasingly complex and interconnected world, many strategic synergies are being created that enable much greater impact and value proposition. Today’s announcement clearly illustrates and reinforces AMTD’s overall vision, overcoming its strong investment footprint and fashion world along with digital connectivity. Today marks a very important day for the AMTD family as we can look to the future with more confidence and business determination.

William Fung, CEO of AMTD International added, AMTD International prides itself on innovating and providing key products and services to our customers. The successful acquisition of LOfficiel demonstrates our ambition and commitment to continue diversifying our businesses and capabilities, and to align perfectly with the overall AMTD IDEA Group strategy and expansion plan. I would like to extend my warmest welcome to Benjamin Eymre and the AMTD family LOfficiel team. I am extremely excited to start our trip to Metaverse with the support and expertise from Benjamin. The possibilities and imagination are unlimited and without limits.

Under the new management structure, Benjamin Eymre will continue to serve as CEO of LOfficiel. In addition, he has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of AMTD International. In this newly created role, Eymre is responsible for promoting AMTD innovation in the Metaverse space. Our goal is to showcase the leadership of AMTD Internationals in the metaversal entertainment and cultural fields, as well as in the metaversal investment banking, Eymre said. I’m very pleased with our acceptance into the AMTD family, and AMTD Internationals’ expanded plan is to open up a whole new world of decentralized entertainment services and content, utilizing sophisticated AMTDs of digital transformation capability.

As part of this strategic vision, AMTD is pleased to announce the opening of AMTD x LOfficiel in The Sandbox, a major virtualized gaming virtual world and subsidiary of Animoca Brands. The virtual space will feature a project based on the LOfficiels database with more than 100,000 exclusive images from its 100-year history of fashion and culture. The project, entitled Fashion Skin, will include a collection of virtual clothes ready for metaverse. The pieces will be developed by applying artificial intelligence to the LOfficiels database of fashion images.

The acquisition of LOfficiel and the launch of the first of its kind in Sandbox signifies AMTD Groups’s IDEA strategy which includes a range of creative and innovative projects worldwide in media and entertainment, knowledge and education, and crypto-investment banking. Furthermore, the enhanced AMTD International Group plans to establish / develop a presence of LOfficiels in Hong Kong, Macau, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Switzerland and the Netherlands in the coming months.

Global Emerging Markets America Inc. (GEM) and Financire Jalou are pleased to celebrate the 100th anniversary of LOfficiels and both parties are committed to ensuring the continued success of global media networks by taking advantage of comprehensive cooperation with AMTD International. Christopher Brown, founder of GEM, and Marie-Jos Jalou, president of Financire Jalou, will continue to serve as Co-Chairs on the board of LOfficiel Inc., along with Drs. Calvin Choi as the newly appointed Chairman of the board.

About AMTD International Inc.

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: HKIB; SGX: HKB) is a Hong Kong-based group of financial institutions that connects companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong, as well as ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop-shop financial service strategy addresses different clients with different and interrelated financial needs at all stages of their life cycles. Utilizing its deep roots in Asia and its unique ecosystem, AMTD SpiderNet, the Company is uniquely positioned as an active super-link between customers, business partners, investing companies and investors, connecting East and West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup. For Company Announcements, please visit http://ir.amtdinc.com/News.

About LOfficiel Inc.

Official (www.lofficiel.com) is a global fashion media company born in Paris in 1921. As a leading authority on fashion, beauty and luxury, the company publishes 33 publications with distribution in 80 countries. Across platforms, her network engages around 100 million fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

