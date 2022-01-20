Benedict blamed the handling of abuse cases when he was archbishop





ROME A report released Thursday blamed Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI for what the authors called misconduct in dealing with at least four cases of sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests when he was archbishop of Munich, according to the law firm that handled the investigation. The report on the treatment of child sexual abuse by clergy in the dioceses of Munich and Freising covered the period between 1945 and 2019. Benedict was Archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982 and had oversight of the clergy. In a total of four cases, we concluded that the then archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger, could be charged with misconduct, said one of the report’s authors, Martin Pusch, referring to Benedict. The law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, which drafted the report commissioned by the archdiocese of Munich and Freising, said Benedict had resolutely denied any wrongdoing.

The Vatican said on Thursday it would read and review the report in the coming days and pay due attention to it, said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. Reiterating the sense of shame and remorse for the abuse of minors by the clergy, the Holy See guarantees its proximity to all victims and confirms the path taken to protect the little ones, guaranteeing them safe environments, Mr Bruni said. The report also accused other senior church figures in the archdiocese of Munich and Freising of mistreatment of sexual abuse cases. Cardinal Reinhard Marks, who is one of Pope Francis’s closest advisers and who has led the diocese since 2007, offered his resignation as head of the archdiocese last year to take personal responsibility for sexual abuse by priests over decades. last. But Pope Francis rejected his resignation. The report identified at least 497 victims. Most were boys, 60 percent between the ages of 6 and 14. He identified 235 abusers, including priests, deacons and Catholic school staff.

This is far from the first detection of abuse in Germany. In 2018, a report commissioned by the church found that clerics had abused at least 3,677 people in the country between 1946 and 2014. More than half of the victims were 13 years old or younger. Almost a third of them had served as altar boys.

