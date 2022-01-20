London, January 20, 2022 / PRNewswire / – International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) (“IGT” or “Company”) announced today that on January 14, 2022 its board of directors implemented a number of changes to the Company’s executive team and board.

Lorenzo Pellicioli will step down as chairman of the IGT Board of Directors and will remain non-executive director. Living room frame, currently CEO of IGT, will become the executive chairman of the board. Vincent Sadusky will become CEO and executive director of the board. These changes will be effective January 24, 2022.

In a separate announcement today, B&D Holding SpA, the controlling shareholder of De Agostini SpA, announced that Living room frame will be proposed in June 2022 meeting of De Agostini’s corporate bodies as De Agostini’s next CEO, succeeding Lorenzo Pellicioli, who is stepping down.

“The changes to IGT’s executive team and board are an important step in positioning the Company for the next phase of its evolution. The actions further strengthen IGT’s ability to implement its long-term strategy and value-creation initiatives. recently identified of the Company.Investor Day.It’s a natural evolution for Marco to lead the IGT board.Most importantly, during his 19 years at IGT and his predecessor companies, he has a proven track record of success and has earned the trust and respect of IGT customers, investors, business partners, and regulators.

“We are also happy to announce this Vince Sadusky, an experienced executive, longtime member of the current IGT board, as well as that of his predecessor companies and former chairman of our audit committee will succeed Marco as CEO. Vince brings a unique set of role skills, combining his knowledge of IGT with his demonstrated ability to create shareholder value for decades in leadership roles in public and private companies in dynamic industries, including digital and media. “His transition to the role of CEO will be relatively smooth.” saidLorenzo Pellicioli, President of IGT.

“I look forward to taking on the new role of CEO at IGT and working with Vince, with whom I have worked extensively over the years, to lead IGT. I believe our skills and experience are complementary and will serve you well. “Our stakeholders well. In particular, Vince’s extensive experience with portfolio companies and capital markets will be valuable as we aim to implement our strategy.” said Living room frame, CEO of IGT.

“IGT is well positioned for the future and I’m very excited to join the company as its next CEO. With an experienced executive team and a group of highly talented employees around the world, it represents an opportunity to excellent for me to support an industry leader in the next phase of its growth “,said Vincent Sadusky.

The board of directors was also appointed Maria Pinelli AND Ashley Hunter as non-executive board directors. Mrs. Hunter was also appointed to the company’s corporate appointment and governance committee, and Ms. Pinelli was appointed chair of the Company Audit Committee, replacing him Vincent Sadusky. These changes were effective January 14, 2022.

“We are pleased that Maria and Ashley are joining our board. They both bring in-depth and diverse professional experiences to IGT to improve our board composition. We look forward to their contributions.”said Lorenzo Pellicioli, President of IGT.

Biographies of the executive and the director

Lorenzo Pellicioliserved as chairman of the Board of Directors of IGT from November 2018 to January 2022 after serving as vice chairman since April 2015. from August 2006 to April 2015, he was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of GTECH SpA (formerly Lottomatica Group). He has since served as CEO of De Agostini SpA November 2005. He has also served as CEO of IDeA Alternative Investments SpA and as Managing Director of DeA Factor SpA.God. Pellicioli serves as chairman of the board of directors of DeA Capital, as director of Banijay Group SAS and LDH SAS, and he is also a member of the compensation committee and the corporate appointments and governance committee and director of the board of directors of Assicurazioni Generali.

Living room framewas CEO of IGT from April 2015 to January 2022. In addition to serving on the board of directors of IGT in his role as CEO, in May 2020 he was appointed to the board of directors for De Agostini SpA before April 2015, he served as CEO of GTECH SpA (formerly Lottomatica Group) since April 2009 and was responsible for overseeing all segments of the Company including America, international, Ital, and products and services. He joined the Company as co-general manager in 2003 and has since served as a member of the board of directors. IN August 2006, he was appointed Managing Director with responsibility for the Company’s Italian operations and other European activities. Previously, he was CEO of Buffetti, of Italy Prior to Buffetti, Sala served as head of the business directorate division for SEAT Pagine Gialle. Earlier in his career, he worked at Magneti Marelli (a Fiat Group company) and Kraft Foods.

Vincent Sadusky was CEO and board member of Univision Communications from 2018 to 2020, the largest Hispanic media company in the US, operating multiple broadcast and cable networks, local television and radio stations, digital video and audio. Prior to Univision, he was CEO and board member from 2014 to 2017 of Media General, a local television station and digital media company with more than 50 television stations and 5,000 employees. From 2006 to 2014, he was the CEO and board member of LIN Media, a local television station broadcasting and digital media company. He also served as LF Media CFO from 2004 to 2006 and was Telemundo Communications CFO from 1999 to 2004. In addition to serving on IGT’s board of directors since 2010 and most recently chairing its audit committee, Sadusky has served on the boards of the Paley Media Center, the National Broadcasting Association, and was treasurer for the NBC Affiliate Board. Earlier in his career, he worked at Ernst & Young and co-founded JVB Financial Group and Zeus Financial, a fixed-income securities trading firm.

Maria Pinelli is a global executive of C-suite which currently serves as a member of the board of directors for Globant and board director and chair of the audit committee for Archer Aviation, Inc. and Clarim Acquisition Corp. She served in a range of leadership roles at EY from October 1986 to November 2020, including Consumer Products and Retail Leader, Global Vice President Strategic Growth Markets, Global IPO Leader, and Strategic Growth Markets America’s leaders. In her role as an advisor at EY, she successfully conducted more than 20 IPOs in four different countries and more than 25 M& A transactions worldwide. Her experience includes strategic transactions and due diligence advice, Sarbanes-Oxley implementation and stakeholder management. She has served as an advisor to some of the world’s most iconic brands of e-commerce, consumer products and retail.

Ashley Hunter has been a lecturer at University of Texas at Austin School of Information since 2015, and is the founding partner of A. Hunter & Company, a leading risk management consulting firm. She has previously been the Managing Director of HM Risk Group LLC where she has assisted many startups and corporations with alternative risk transfer and reinsurance schemes, globally. Under its leadership, HM Risk Group became a leader in the development of special insurance products for the common and assisted reproductive technology industry. Prior to founding HM Risk Group in 2006, she worked in various management claims and signature management positions for state farm insurance companies, Hartford Insurance Company and AIG Insurance Company.

