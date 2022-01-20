International
After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charles Darwin University welcomes international students in an unsafe climate
After more than a year stranded in his native Nepal, waiting, frustrated, for Australia to reopen its borders, Sushan Khatiwada has finally arrived in Darwin to resume his studies.
Main points:
- International students are arriving in Australia in preparation for next semester
- A move by Scott Morrison to offer discounts on visa fees is welcome
- Charles Darwin University says it cannot guarantee whether face-to-face classes will return in March as Omicron cases rise
The international student spent last year pandemicly studying his course online at Charles Darwin University, paying fees but losing what he had hoped for most: “university life”.
“The reason why I chose Australia and Darwin and wanted to come to this university was to experience diversity, because there are students here from different nationalities, different cultures,” he said.
Mr Khatiwada is entering Australia still dealing with rising COVID-19 cases, but with a federal government seemingly far more willing to contact its international students than when the pandemic began.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced yesterday that international students and backpackers arriving in the next two months will be eligible for discounts on their visa fees, a savings of more than $ 600.
“This is good news,” Mr Khatiwada said.
“Because those who have studied online for one semester, two semesters, have paid a lot of fees and other things.
“So, even though the visa rebate fee is [only] like $ 600, it means a lot to many students to get that discount is definitely beneficial. “
PM’s move welcomed as ‘first steps’
In 2020, the Morrison government received severe criticism for failing to provide immediate assistance to international students who lost their jobs due to industry blockages caused by COVID.
In some cases, students were forced to join in the kitchen rows just to keep food on the table.
Spanish national team player Macarena Santos, a teaching student at Charles Darwin University, hailed the Commonwealth move to drop tariffs “if this was the first step to the next steps”.
“It’s good, of course. It shows that they are thinking a little about international students,” she said.
“But there are so many things to do to make sure we have access to health, food and things like that. If we can not work, we [still] have access to basic things.
“And not just the basics, but to thrive as students, to have the best experience possible.”
The university says the government’s response has improved
In the coming weeks, more than 130 new and returning international students are expected to enter the Northern Territory to prepare for their resumption of studies.
Student Vice Chancellor Sam Jacob said that, with the increase in Omicron cases, there was no guarantee that those who would start their studies would be able to enter education face to face in March.
“I think you will find that students are simply relieved to be back and in a community that welcomes them, in and around the university, even if some of their classes are online and some are on campus,” she said.
Ms Jacobalso welcomed Morrison’s new promises to international students, but said she hoped “we would not reconsider any of those moments where the messages may have been cut or careless”.
“I think international students have been very grateful for the pandemic and its impact and all the last minute decisions that had to be made in a hurry. [by] many people who had no experience in pandemic management, “Ms. Jacob said.
“Two years have passed. We have a more mature message from the government. We have a better relationship with the key people we need.”
The university said this year’s admission of international students to the Northern Territory included people from India, Nepal, Pakistan, China, Canada and the UK.
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-20/charles-darwin-university-welcomes-international-students/100767968
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022