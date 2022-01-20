After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charles Darwin University welcomes international students in an unsafe climate

After more than a year stranded in his native Nepal, waiting, frustrated, for Australia to reopen its borders, Sushan Khatiwada has finally arrived in Darwin to resume his studies.

The international student spent last year pandemicly studying his course online at Charles Darwin University, paying fees but losing what he had hoped for most: “university life”.

“The reason why I chose Australia and Darwin and wanted to come to this university was to experience diversity, because there are students here from different nationalities, different cultures,” he said.

“But when I was studying online, I missed all of this.”

Mr Khatiwada is entering Australia still dealing with rising COVID-19 cases, but with a federal government seemingly far more willing to contact its international students than when the pandemic began.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced yesterday that international students and backpackers arriving in the next two months will be eligible for discounts on their visa fees, a savings of more than $ 600.

“This is good news,” Mr Khatiwada said.

“Because those who have studied online for one semester, two semesters, have paid a lot of fees and other things.

“So, even though the visa rebate fee is [only] like $ 600, it means a lot to many students to get that discount is definitely beneficial. “

Nepali Sushan Khatiwada waited more than a year to be able to enter Australia for his university course. ( ABC News: Che Chorley )

PM’s move welcomed as ‘first steps’

In 2020, the Morrison government received severe criticism for failing to provide immediate assistance to international students who lost their jobs due to industry blockages caused by COVID.

In some cases, students were forced to join in the kitchen rows just to keep food on the table.

Spanish national team player Macarena Santos, a teaching student at Charles Darwin University, hailed the Commonwealth move to drop tariffs “if this was the first step to the next steps”.

“It’s good, of course. It shows that they are thinking a little about international students,” she said.

“But there are so many things to do to make sure we have access to health, food and things like that. If we can not work, we [still] have access to basic things.

“And not just the basics, but to thrive as students, to have the best experience possible.”

Charles Darwin University Vice Chancellor Sam Jacobsays remains unsure whether face-to-face classes will resume in March. ( ABC News: Che Chorley )

The university says the government’s response has improved

In the coming weeks, more than 130 new and returning international students are expected to enter the Northern Territory to prepare for their resumption of studies.

Student Vice Chancellor Sam Jacob said that, with the increase in Omicron cases, there was no guarantee that those who would start their studies would be able to enter education face to face in March.

“I think you will find that students are simply relieved to be back and in a community that welcomes them, in and around the university, even if some of their classes are online and some are on campus,” she said.

Ms Jacobalso welcomed Morrison’s new promises to international students, but said she hoped “we would not reconsider any of those moments where the messages may have been cut or careless”.

“I think international students have been very grateful for the pandemic and its impact and all the last minute decisions that had to be made in a hurry. [by] many people who had no experience in pandemic management, “Ms. Jacob said.

“Two years have passed. We have a more mature message from the government. We have a better relationship with the key people we need.”

The university said this year’s admission of international students to the Northern Territory included people from India, Nepal, Pakistan, China, Canada and the UK.

