Pope Benedict XVI failed to stop sexual abuse when he was archbishop, says law firmExBulletin

Andreas Solaro / AFP via Getty Images A German law firm investigating cases of child sexual abuse by the Catholic Church says former Pope Benedict XVI failed to take action in four cases, including two that resulted in legal charges while he was archbishop of Munich and Freising. “In a total of four cases, we reached a consensus that there was a failure to act,” Westphal Spilker Wastl’s lawyer Martin Pusch said, according to the news site. German wave. Despite reports of abuse, Pusch said, the church allowed priests to continue working without restrictions. In a summary of the findings, Vatican News Agency say: At least 497 people were abused in the archdiocese from 1945 to 2019;

60% of the victims were aged 8-14 years;

Most of the victims were young, with 247 male and 182 female victims;

There were 235 perpetrators of abuse, including 173 priests The report, presented by Pusch and others at a lengthy press conference Thursday, contradicts Benedict’s long-standing denial that he covered up or ignored the abuse. For most of the time in question, he was known as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger. He served in the Munich post from 1977 to 1982. “Two of the cases involved two perpetrators who committed the abuse while Ratzinger was on duty,” reports NPR’s Rob Schmitz from Berlin. “Both were held in pastoral care after being punished by the judicial system.” “A third case involved a cleric who was convicted by a court outside Germany and re-appointed to the diocese of Munich, despite evidence that Ratzinger knew about this man’s past.” During the press conference, lawyer Ulrich Wastl noted the details of a meeting in which the leaders of the Munich church agreed to accept the transfer of an abusive priest in the early 1980s. Benedict denied being present at the meeting, but the minutes of the hearing shows who he was, Wastl said. The law firm report also criticizes Cardinal Reinhard Marks, who is currently Archbishop of Munich and Freising, for his role on two occasions in 2008. Marx offered his resignation to Pope Francis last year, saying he was willing to take responsibility for his part in the sexual abuse crisis. But Francesco did not accept his resignation. Benedict, 94, resigned from the papacy in 2013, making him the first pope to resign in nearly 600 years. His term lasted a little less than eight years. of the long-awaited report, “Sexual Abuse of Minors and Adult Wards by Clerics and Full-Time Employees in the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising from 1945 – 2019,” has about 1900 pages. According to Vatican News, the church in Munich plans to respond publicly to the report within a week. The agency says the church did not receive a preliminary copy of the report before it was published on Thursday. Westphal Spilker Wastl conducted the investigation at the request of the archdiocese, looking into decades of data that includes how Catholic leaders handled cases of priests abusing children and adolescents.

