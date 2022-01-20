How, and why, Boris Johnson could lose his job as UK Prime Minister





LONDON One of his lawmakers calls him a walking dead. Another, once a cabinet colleague, stood up in Parliament to say: In the name of God, go. One has even joined the main opposition party. Two years ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the Conservative Party toward its biggest election victory in decades. Now, after apologizing for attending a party on Downing Street during the first and toughest blockade of the coronavirus in Britain, and then for two more rallies held by his aides under various restrictions as the queen prepared to bury her husband its, Mr. Johnson is in big trouble. Here’s a guide to how many problems and what can happen next.

It’s all about a lot more than just a few drinks in a garden. Last week, Mr Johnson apologized for attending a rally in May 2020 that apparently violated the blockade rules he had imposed in England. The party was held at Downing Street Nr. 10, where British prime ministers live and work, and staff were asked to bring your drink.

Mr Johnson said he thought it was a work event, but it did little to alleviate criticism. Later in the day, Mr. Johnsons’s spokesman announced that his office had apologized to the palace for two other celebrations held on Downing Street without the presence of the prime minister in April 2021, the night before the queen sat alone at a funeral. socially distanced for him. husband, Prince Philip. These were the latest in a series of reports to Downing Street parties while the restrictions were in place, claims that have failed conservative opinion poll assessments and led to the tearful resignation of an aide caught on video laughing for a summer Christmas and cheese gathering. A senior civil servant, Sue Gray, is set to investigate reports from no less than seven parties that may have broken the rules by 2020. The two apologies deepened the crisis for several reasons. First, after insisting for weeks that all the rules be followed, Mr. Johnson admitted that he was present at an event to which dozens of people appeared to have been invited. at a time when restrictions it is forbidden to associate with more than one other person, even outside, in almost all circumstances. Some lawmakers responded to Mr. Johnson’s statement in Parliament with the testimony of people who had been barred from visiting relatives who were dying. Subsequent admissions brought both the royal family and a restriction that felt very good in 2021: restrictions on attending funerals. The Daily Telegraph, which published the news of the April holidays, accompanied his report with a photograph of the queen sitting alone at the ceremony for her husband.

Mr. Johnsons’s lawmakers can simply force him to leave. In Britain it is difficult to get rid of an incumbent Prime Minister, but it is by no means impossible. The main job of the nations goes to the leader of the political party with a parliamentary majority. The party can oust its leader and elect another, replacing prime ministers without a general election.

Under Conservative Party rules, members of its House of Representatives may hold a no-confidence vote against Mr. Johnson if 54 of them write to formally request one. The application letters are confidential. So far, eight Conservative members of Parliament have publicly called for Mr Johnson to step down, one of whom, Christian Wakeford, later announced that he had left the Conservatives and joined the opposition Labor Party. Only a senior lawmaker knows how many letters they have written and he would only make the number public if he reached the threshold for a challenge. In a no-confidence vote, held by secret ballot, Mr. Johnson would retain his seat by winning a simple majority of Conservative lawmakers. He would then be safe from another such challenge for a year if the rules were not changed. His cabinet could undermine him fatally. Cabinet rebellions destabilize prime ministers and could be crucial in pushing them out. The catalyst for Margaret Thatchers’s death in 1990 was the resignation of Geoffrey Howe, a disgruntled former ally, and Theresa May lost several ministers, including Mr. Johnson himself, who stepped down as secretary of state in 2018. As prime minister, Mr. Johnson has more or less maintained cabinet discipline so far. But a senior minister, former Brexit negotiator David Frost, resigned late last year, citing political differences.

And a minister often discussed as Mr. Johnson’s potential successor, Treasurer Rishi Sunak, waited several hours to express lukewarm support for the prime minister after Mr. Johnsons apologized for the first time and cut a TV interview while asked about Mr. Johnson’s position.

Or, he may be subjected to quiet pressure. This was once known as a visit by men in gray suits, a phrase dating back to an era when all the major agents of power Were men. In those days, when a group known as magic circle elected the leader of the Conservative Party, such big ones could also withdraw support and ask the prime minister to resign. Nowadays things are not like that at all, but leaders can still be persuaded to step down on their own terms and maintain a measure of dignity, rather than risk being ousted. Ms. May resigned in 2019 after surviving a leadership vote when it was clear her position had become hopeless. Similar pressure, accompanied by ministerial resignations, was used to oust Tony Blair, the Labor Party prime minister, from Downing Street in 2007. The fatal blow, if it comes, could be several months away. Time for a coup is never easy. Critics are unlikely to force a vote of confidence until they think Mr. Johnson is hurt enough to lose. This point may be close, but, critically, there is no consensus on who would replace Mr. Johnson and therefore no single cabal orchestrates a challenge. Understand the recent problems of Boris Johnsons Card 1 of 5 A controversial rally. British news media reported that about 100 staff members had been invited to a party in Mr Johnsonsresidence’s backyard in May 2020, when officials were instructing people not to socialize to curb the spread of the coronavirus. What is at stake. The crisis has sparked speculation that Mr Johnson’s political future may be in jeopardy. Although few conservatives in Parliament have publicly called for him to resign, if the investigation finds that he has defrauded Parliament, it could cost him his job. Mr Sunak is the lead candidate and Liz Truss, the secretary-general, is a leading contender, but several others are likely to run. They all need to be careful. In the past, ambitious rivals have suffered by being seen as unfaithful to the prime minister (though not Mr. Johnson, who opposed Ms. May and subsequently succeeded her). For most conservative lawmakers the question is whether a change would help them. None of his potential successors has shown that he can match the appeal he demonstrated in leading the party towards an overwhelming victory in 2019.

Most conservative lawmakers appear to be waiting for Ms.’s internal investigation. Grays before deciding which side to jump on. Despite a reputation for independence, she is in a rare and embarrassing position as an unelected civil servant compiling a report that may prove unfavorable to her chosen boss. So some analysts expect her to limit her findings to the facts she puts forward without making a direct judgment on Mr. Johnsons behavior.

Mr. Johnson has returned before. Scratch rescue is one of the prime determinants of skills. A former Conservative prime minister, David Cameron, once described Mr Johnson as the stained pig of politics: His career has not lacked EMISSIONS and humiliations, each followed by a greater triumph. To get out of this narrow corner, Mr. Johnson must avoid cabinet resignations and prevent a pile of letters seeking a no-confidence vote. On Wednesday, he appeared to gain some breathing space with an announcement ending Britain’s restrictions on Covid, a popular cause with his party’s lawmakers. Mr Johnson would then hope Ms Grays’s report was diplomatic enough for him to survive, albeit after another apology and a clean-up of his team. But he may have even more problems ahead. Aside from the crisis for the Downing Street parties, things seem difficult for the government. Energy bills are rising, inflation is rising and interest rates are rising just as Mr Johnson is about to raise taxes. Mr. Johnson’s enemies are circulating and Mr. Sunak and Mrs. Truss are maneuvering. In May, the Conservatives face local elections, which will test Mr. Johnson’s popularity. Opinion polls show a collapse of support for him personally and suggest he is now dragging his party down. Some recent polls put the Conservatives 10 or more points behind the Labor opposition.

Mr Johnson became prime minister in 2019 because his party correctly judged that he would win them in the general election. If he concludes that he will miss the next ones, his days are numbered.

