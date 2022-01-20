Belgian-British Zara Rutherford is the youngest woman to fly alone around the world | Belgium

A Belgian-British teenager has entered the record books becoming the youngest woman to fly alone around the world.

Zara Rutherford, 19, landed at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in Flanders shortly after 1pm local time on Thursday, completing a 52,000km (28,100 nautical mile) journey that took her to 31 countries on five continents.

It’s really crazy. I did not fully process it, Rutherford told reporters, wrapped in British and Belgian flags.

She said she had had amazing moments, but also occasions when she feared for her life. I can say that the hardest part was flying over Siberia because it was just extremely cold. It was minus 35 degrees on the ground If the engine stopped then I’m a few hours away from the rescue and do not know how long I could survive.

Making a smooth landing on the runway, she became the first woman to fly alone around the world in a micro-light aircraft and the first Belgian to circulate the only globe in the air. Rutherfords’s parents are pilots and started taking her on small planes when she was little. At the age of 14 she was learning to fly and dreaming of a trip around the world.

The dream was really to fly around the world. But I always thought it was impossible: it is expensive, dangerous, complicated, a logistical nightmare, she said in a TV interview earlier this month. So I never thought twice. And then I was finishing school and I thought: if I’re going to do something crazy with my life, this is the perfect time to do it.

On August 18 last year it took off with its 2-seater Shark Aero, one of the fastest light aircraft in the world, which can reach speeds of up to 300 km / h. Flying west, it stopped in the UK, Greenland, America and Russia, then returned to Southeast Asia, north to India, the Middle East and Egypt, and back to Europe.

Unable to fly at night or in the clouds, Rutherford could only fly during the clear day. She faced all weathers, including conditions she had never been trained to face in temperate Belgium. There were cold temperatures in Greenland, Alaska and Russia, desert fog in Saudi Arabia, storms at the equator, fires in California and smog over India that reduced visibility.

Russia was its most difficult challenge, but also one of the highlights. One of the most impressive moments was the flight over Siberia because it is too far away and I do not know if I will ever see it again, she said. Saudi Arabia also stood out as really beautiful, very diverse and the weather was great.

A snowstorm has engulfed it in the northeastern Russian city of Magadan for a week. Extreme weather also forced a three-week stay in Ayan, a small town of 800 in the Far East, with few English speakers and no Wi-Fi. The locals were very polite and willing to help, she said.

Rutherford also had to navigate the rapidly changing Covid restrictions and bureaucracy. It canceled a ban in China as a change in government rules meant it would have to be quarantined.

This became one of the scariest moments of the trip, when she had to sail on one of the busiest aviation routes in the world to reach South Korea, avoiding Chinese and North Korean airspace.

Her journey from Mumbai to Dubai was a grueling eight-hour flight mostly over water, ending with a diversion to another airport 60 miles south of the Emirates city due to a rare storm.

Then there were the routine chores. Christmas day in Singapore was spent facing a stale tire. When she was stranded in Alaska awaiting a Russian visa, she worked in aircraft maintenance and applying to universities.

Now back in Belgium, she plans to study electrical engineering and hopes to become an astronaut. The teenager, who cites her inspirations as American aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart and Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, said she hoped her trip would encourage more girls to get involved in science and engineering.

Growing up I did not really see many female pilots or computer scientists, she said. These are two of my passions and it is quite discouraging when there is no one you can connect with to do any of those things.

She said she hoped the other girls would see me and think: I too would like to fly one day.