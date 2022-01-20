Forks Twp. Man Arrested Wanted for Sexually Assaulting Children at Philadelphia International Airport | Southeastern Pennsylvania





A man from PHILADELPHIA AForks Township, Northampton County, who is wanted on charges of sexually assaulting children, was arrested at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Michael Pierre Boumal, 65, after he boarded a flight from Doha, Qatar shortly after 4 p.m. He was wanted by the Forks Township Police Department on a 2012 order. He is charged with attempted aggravated assault on a child, corruption on a minor and indecent assault on a person under the age of 13, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBP officers confirmed to Forks city police that the arrest warrant remained active, according to the news release. Officers then met the flight as he escorted Boumal to the CBPs Federal Inspection Service area, where officers verified Boumals’s identity and confirmed he was the subject of the arrest warrant. CBP officers handed Boumal over to Township Forks Police Department detectives who were on the scene for Boumals’s arrival. Customs and Border Protection officers continue to support our local law enforcement partners by identifying and arresting passengers wanted on a range of criminal charges, including some passengers suspected of committing serious hate crimes against children, said Joseph Martella , Zonal Port Director for CBPs. Philadelphia Port Area. Border security remains a critical mission for the CBP. We help to bring dangerous fugitives to justice, which helps keep our communities safe. The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database created to share information between law enforcement agencies, including unresolved arrest warrants for a wide range of violations. Based on information from the NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for murder, escape, money laundering, robbery, drug distribution, child sexual abuse, fraud, theft, and military desertion.

