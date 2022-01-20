19-year-old woman sets record for global solo flight

BRUSSELS (AP) Home! And not alone.

19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly alone around the world, touching her small plane in western Belgium on Thursday 155 days after taking off.

She made it worthwhile for herself, her family, and dedicated it to all the young women trying to succeed in male-dominated sectors like aviation and the exact sciences that run the industry.

Go for it. It takes a lot of time, patience, a lot of work, but it is incredible, she said after an adventure that gave her as much emotion as fear of the frozen tundra in Siberia to typhoons in the Philippines and the gloomy beauty of Arabia. desert.

Once, her one-seat Shark micro-light aircraft was filled with the stench of fires in California. Often she flew in absolute solitude over seas or desert land, every hour of possible rescue away. She had to spend isolated weeks in the small Siberian village of Ayan, without any contact with her family or the world she knows.

She felt so little sweet that Thursdays they hugged her parents and her pilot brother.

We will celebrate this by being together as a family, initially, said her mother Beatrice. I think Zara wants to celebrate by sleeping about two weeks.

When she wakes up, she will find herself in the Guinness Book of World Records after placing the mark that 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz has been wearing since 2017.

The overall record will remain out of Rutherfords possession after Briton Travis Ludlow set that benchmark last year as an 18-year-old.

Her global flight was supposed to last three months, but relentless bad weather and visa problems kept her calm sometimes for weeks, extending her adventure by about two months.

On Thursday, rain, sleet, sun and even a rainbow over Kortrijk airport illustrates the often-bad weather change she has faced so often.

After she was accompanied by a formation of four aircraft in a large V in most of Belgium, she made a flight near the airport before finally landing. After greeting the excited crowds, she was covered with the Union Jack flag and the Belgian tricolor flag.

On her journey of more than 52,000 kilometers (28,000 nautical miles), she stopped on five continents and visited 41 countries.

Rutherfords’s flight saw him flee the fires in California, facing the extreme cold over Russia and narrowly avoiding North Korean airspace. It flew according to the Visual Flight Rules, essentially going only in sight, often slowing down progress when more sophisticated systems could have led it through the clouds and fog.

Sometimes she feared for her life, and other times she just longed for the simple comfort of home. The flight leaks into her blood as both of her parents are pilots and she has traveled on small planes since she was 6 years old. At the age of 14, she started flying on her own.

Very soon, the dream of flying around the world grew in her head.

But I never thought it would be possible. I thought it was very difficult, very dangerous, very expensive, she said.

The sponsorship and contributions of the people took care of the money. For the risk and difficulty factor he did it himself.

In terms of time, it fits perfectly between high school and university.

I thought, in fact, this is the perfect opportunity to do something crazy and fly around the world, she said.

Upon completion, the teenager wants to instill in young women and girls around the world the spirit of aviation and an enthusiasm for studying the exact sciences, math, engineering and technology.

In September she hopes to go to a university in Britain or the United States to study electrical engineering.