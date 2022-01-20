International
US accuses Russia of recruiting Ukrainian officials to take control of Ukrainian government as it unveils new sanctions
“Russia has directed its intelligence services to recruit current and former Ukrainian government officials to prepare to take over the Ukrainian government and to control Ukraine’s critical infrastructure with a Russian occupying force,” he said. The Treasury Department in a statement while imposing sanctions. against four current and former Ukrainian officials, she said they were involved in Kremlin-led influence activities to destabilize Ukraine.
The treasury said the four individuals – two of whom are current members of Ukraine’s Parliament – were operating under the direction of a US-sanctioned Russian intelligence service and played “different roles” in Russia’s “global influence campaign for “destabilizing sovereign countries in support of the Kremlin ‘s political objectives.”
According to the Treasury, Russia is recruiting Ukrainian officials to key positions to gain access to sensitive information, to threaten Ukraine’s sovereignty, and then to incite these officials to incite unrest in the face of a possible Russian invasion, according to the Treasury.
The department said the action taken Thursday is “separate and distinct” from the “wide range of high-impact measures” the US is preparing if Russia invades Ukraine.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the sanctions were “in line with other actions we have taken to target Russian disinformation campaigns”.
“The United States will continue to take steps, including actions like this, and in partnership with the Ukrainian government, to identify, expose, and underestimate Russia’s efforts to destabilize Ukraine,” he added.
The US approves the transfer of US weapons from the Baltic states to Ukraine
The weapons include the much-needed US anti-aircraft weapons systems from Latvia and Lithuania that would help Ukraine evade Russian aircraft, which some officials and experts believe would guide the way in the early stages of a Russian occupation. Estonia has been given approval for the transfer of Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems that the United States has provided to Ukraine in the past.
It is unclear when the weapons will arrive in Ukraine, the senior administration official said, adding that the timing – as well as the price for Ukraine – will depend on the countries that have been approved.
The Biden administration is also working to transfer five Russian-made helicopters to control of Ukraine, the same official said. A notice has been sent to Congress about the Mi-17 helicopters, which are already in Ukraine for maintenance after being withdrawn from Afghanistan during the withdrawal there.
The State Department cited close coordination with European countries and Ukraine when asked about the transfer of export licenses.
“Europe’s allies have what it takes to move forward with additional security assistance from Ukraine in the coming days and weeks,” said a State Department spokesman. “We are in close contact with our Ukrainian partners and our NATO allies on this, as well as using all available security cooperation tools at our disposal, including expediting the authorized transfers of origin equipment. “US allies and other partners through our Third Party and Surplus transfer process. Protection items from DOJ inventories, among other mechanisms.”
Earlier this week, Blinken visited Ukraine where Ukrainian officials thanked him for US security assistance. But Ukrainians have also routinely sought additional military support.
Biden on Wednesday acknowledged the rift within NATO over how to respond to a “small incursion” from Russia, an admission that surprised and shocked Ukrainian officials in Kiev.
“Speaking of small and full incursions or complete invasion, you can not be semi-aggressive. Either you are aggressive or you are not aggressive,” Kuleba told the newspaper. “We should not give Putin the slightest chance to play with almost aggression or small incursion operations. This aggression has existed since 2014. That is the fact.”
Asked about Biden’s comments that distinguish the consequences of a “small incursion” against Ukraine by Russia, Blinken said on Thursday, “if any Russian military force moves across the Ukrainian border and commits new acts of aggression against Ukraine, it will “faces a rapid pace., a tough and united response from the United States and our allies and partners.”
Blinken, who traveled to Europe this week for meetings on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, also dismissed suggestions that the US and allied provision of military defense equipment to Ukraine escalates tensions with Russia.
“The idea that the provision by the United States, of European countries, of NATO, of military defense equipment against Ukraine is somewhat provocative or the cause of Russia’s actions, has turned the world upside down,” he told reporters at a news conference in Berlin.
He added that the US is trying to ensure that “Ukraine has the means to defend itself and that this could possibly prevent further aggression by Russia.”
CNN’s Michael Conte contributed to this report.
