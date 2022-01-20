NB Summary of COVID-19: Doctors demand stricter rules for the unvaccinated

The head of the New Brunswick Medical Society says it is time to crack down on people who resist getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Dr. Mark MacMillan is urging the province to use penalties, such as limited hours, reduced access or banning people who are not vaccinated from department stores, such as Costco and Walmart, to encourage compliance.

But he forbids proposing compulsory vaccinations or following the Quebec example and imposing a health tax on the unvaccinated.

“Health care is universal throughout this country, it is a right for every individual to have access to health care and I want to emphasize that now, regardless of your vaccine status in this province, if you need a care system health., we will provide the care we can at that time with our best efforts, “he said.

“It looks different now than it did two and a half years ago, probably because of the pandemic. But we are still providing healthcare and we will continue to do so.”

More than eight percent of qualified New Brunswickers have not yet received any vaccine, as hospitalization and the number of COVID cases continue to rise due to the Omicron variant.

In a statement, Prime Minister Blain Higgs said he was “pleased that the New Brunswick Medical Society supports the idea of ​​taking action to encourage vaccination” and respects protection for its members and for all health care providers.

“If any changes are to be made, they will be made through the Cabinet and the COVID Cabinet Committee,” he said.

Last week, Higgs told CBCNews that the province could reconsider the issue of mandatory COVID-19 vaccines.

The public’s patience is “wearing a little” on the unvaccinated, he said. “They do not understand why they should have restrictions when they have crossed the extra mile and been vaccinated.”

New Brunswickmay could also pursue Quebec leadership to seek COVID-19 vaccination evidence at liquor and cannabis stores, he said, nothing is “on the table” as the province seeks ways to make life “more and more unpleasant “for people who choose not to be vaccinated.

Higgshas sought suggestions from various departments as to where restrictions for the unvaccinated could be strengthened.

MacMilan said the province should look at data from other jurisdictions to see what has worked in increasing vaccination rates.

“Mr Higgs has said that everything is on the table,” he said. “We are suggesting that everything should stay on the table and that the discussion should move forward.”

“Some people, no matter what education you give, what discussion you have, some people will eventually decide that vaccination just is not for them. And that’s why we talk about herd immunity. We probably will never get it. 100 percent .and that’s okay.

“But if we reach a fairly high number, where the general population is safe and we are moving forward and our healthcare system can recover, that is important.”

4 COVID-related deaths, record 123 hospitalizations

Public Health reported four more COVID-related deaths Wednesday, marking 22 in seven days, and a record 123 hospitalizations with COVID, including four people aged 19 and under.

Eleven people are in intensive care, six of them are in ventilators.

Sixty-seven of the hospitalized people with COVID were admitted for other reasons when they tested positive.

A total of 342 positive health care workers are out, being isolated.

498 new cases of COVID were confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing, bringing the active number of cases to 4,296. This figure does not include people who test positive in rapid tests.

Another 805 people tested positive in the rapid tests and registered their results online.

As of Wednesday, 33.7 per cent of New Brunswickers have taken a booster dose, 83.5 per cent have taken two doses and 91.3 per cent have taken a single dose.

A total of 662,339 PCR tests have been performed to date, including 3,134 on Tuesday. This is a positive rate of 15.9 percent.

New Brunswick has had 24,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 PCR since the onset of the pandemic, with 19,507 cures to date and 196 deaths.