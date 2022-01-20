Archaeologists begin first ‘excavation’ in life at International Space Station | NPR News





A group of researchers have launched the first archaeological study of humans in space, observing the life of the crew living on the International Space Station. An experiment that will uniquely analyze and document “microcommunity in a minibotBegan this week with associate professors Alice Gorman of Flinders University in Australia and Justin Walsh of Chapman University in California, leading the effort. “We are the first to try to understand how people relate to the things they live with in space,” Walsh said in a statement. declaration He added: “By bringing archaeological perspectives to an active area of ​​space, we are the first to show how people adapt their behavior to a whole new environment.” During the course of the project, the team will investigate how a spatial culture has emerged and evolved since the opening of the ISS in November 2000 and the effects on the development of long-term missions to those on board to resolve technique, engineering or medical issues. “What they usually do not realize is that each of those problems has social and cultural dimensions and if they ignore them, their solutions will be below optimal,” the research team explained in Tweet. Walsh and Gorman hope to address some of the biggest questions not previously asked by other Earth-related archaeologists in the field, including: How do crew members interact with each other and with equipment and spaces from other cultures? ? How does material culture reflect gender, race, class, and hierarchy in the ISS? How do spaces and objects frame conflict or cooperation interactions? How have crew members changed the space station to suit their needs or desires? What are the effects of microgravity on the development of society and culture? Instead of digging through ancient impurities to uncover the secrets of how past societies once lived, the space-focused search team will begin its exploration of the “archaeological site” through a series of one-square-meter photographs. received from crew members on board the ISS. By dividing the site into a square grid along the station walls, the scientists say they will gain a better understanding of the entire site. “Instead of digging them up to discover new soil layers that represent different moments in the site’s history, we will photograph them every day to identify how they are being used and how they change over time,” he explained. Gorman. The first phase of the experiment will last 60 days and updates will be posted on the International Space Station Archaeological Project Web page.

