Dangerous to remove isolation rules for care home staff in England Care workers

Care homes have said staff with Covid should not be allowed to return to work despite this week’s announcement by health secretary Sajid Javid that legal requirements for self-isolation will be lifted across England.
Barchester, one of the UK’s largest care home operators, said it would challenge any attempt to weaken self-isolation rules for staff.
Chief executive Pete Calveley said: “I do not care what the government says, we will make sure to do a risk assessment for each individual. [Lifting self-isolation] it’s probably good for the general public, but not for care homes.
Announcing that we need to learn to live with Covid, the same way we need to live with the flu, Javid said Wednesday: We were looking to replace legal isolation requirements with advice and guidance.
But with Omicron remaining highly contagious and deaths from the latest variant still on the rise, social care providers are being cautious and seeking clarification from the government.
There were 194 deaths from Covid notified by care homes in England in the week ending Jan. 14, from 133 last week and the highest level since the beginning of March 2021, when the devastating Delta wave was retiring from social care.
Mike Padgham, who operates care homes in Yorkshire and is chair of the Independent Care Group, said: “I can not see it changing for us for some time. It is still dangerous. I think there will be face masks and PPE in care homes for a few more months. The only release I can see coming is more visitors than all three [that are currently allowed].
While lifting isolation can help alleviate the severe social care personnel crisis, which is being exacerbated by Covid infections among workers, caregivers have a duty to keep residents safe and are also afraid to take risks that may violate their insurance terms.
The National Care Forum, which represents nonprofit care homes, estimates that its members are working with only two-thirds of the staff they need when vacancies for illness are added. Vacancy rates have almost doubled since April and are now 11% in the UK, the Quality of Care Commission regulator said this week.
Calveley, who oversees 250 care homes, said: “We will test people on the fifth and sixth day and if they are negative, they can go back to work. If not, they can not.
Barchester said there should have been further analysis of Omicron-induced mortality in care homes before removing the requirement that staff be isolated, but this may be possible in the future.
Nadra Ahmed, executive chairman of the National Care Association, which represents independent care operators, said the removal of isolation advice for care staff could leave operators responsible if it turns out residents become infected.
How does this affect the infection, especially with Omicron, which is so infectious and the spread is greater? she said. Are we saying that in a caring environment now we are not worrying about infections?
On Thursday, the Department of Health and Social Welfare was unable to clarify what the plan meant for lifting the self-isolation requirement for care workers.
Vic Rayner, executive director of the National Care Forum, said: “We need to understand what the stages are to get from where we are now, with isolation and funding to support staff being isolated, in what appears to be a move towards a discretionary position. The government needs to be really clear in advance what this means for those working in health and care, and not leave it until the last breath to describe a workable situation.
