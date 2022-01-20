The CIA says Havana Syndrome is not a foreign power campaign: Reports

The CIA has concluded that US diplomats suffering from mysterious and mixed headaches in what has been dubbed Havana Syndrome have not been targeted in a global campaign by a foreign power, reports said on Wednesday.

NBC News, New York Times AND political quoted numerous informed officials on a CIA intelligence assessment of incidents that first broke out between diplomats in 2016 in the Cuban capital, in which US and Canadian officials complained of severe headaches, nausea and possible injuries. of the brain after hearing loud sounds.

Since then, diplomatic and intelligence officials have reported similar experiences in countries including Australia, Austria, China, Colombia, Germany and Russia.





Reports said the CIA did not rule out foreign involvement in about two dozen cases that remain unexplained, which continue to be investigated.

In hundreds of other cases of potential symptoms, the agency has found credible, alternative explanations, NBC sources told the network.

Some U.S. officials have previously claimed that the cases may have been caused by Russian microwave attacks, but scientists have expressed doubts about the theory and said there was no suffering or cause for the reported cases.

Reports said the CIA document reported temporary findings.

The interim report was not a final conclusion of Biden’s wider administration or the entire intelligence community, NBC reported, citing U.S. officials.

The findings caused disappointment among some who fell ill, with a group of people saying the CIA assessment could not and should not be the final word on the issue, according to a statement quoted by Times.

While we have reached some important intermediate findings, we are not finished, said William J. Burns, director of the CIA, in a statement quoted by Times.

We will continue the mission to investigate these incidents and provide access to world-class care for those in need.