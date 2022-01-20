Red Cross: Hacking exposes data on 515,000 vulnerable people





/ Updated: 19 January 2022 / 07:27 PM EST FILE – Robert Mardini speaks during a press conference on the situation in Gaza, at the International Committee of the Red Cross, headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 31, 2018. The International Committee of the Red Cross, which is best known for helping victims of war, says hackers broke into the servers that housed its data and gained access to personal, confidential information about more than half a million vulnerable people. “An attack on missing persons data makes anxiety and suffering for families even more difficult to bear,” Mardin, the ICRC director general, said in a statement. (Martial Trezzini / Keystone via AP, File)

GENEVA (AP) The International Committee of the Red Cross, best known for helping war victims, says hackers broke into the servers that housed its data and gained access to personal, confidential information for more than half a million people. vulnerable people. The Geneva-based agency said Wednesday that the breach by unknown intruders this week affected data on about 515,000 people including those separated from their families due to conflict, migration and disaster, missing persons and their families and people in custody. He said the information originated in at least 60 chapters of the Red Cross and Red Crescent worldwide. “An attack on missing persons data makes anxiety and suffering even more difficult for families to bear,” said in a statement Robert Mardini, the ICRC’s director general. “We are all terrified and confused that this humanitarian information would be targeted and compromised. The ICRC said the breach targeted an external contractor in Switzerland who stores data for the humanitarian organization and there was no indication that the information had been publicly disseminated or leaked. Agency spokeswoman Crystal Wells said that while the ICRC could not say with certainty that the data had been stolen “we think it is possible. We know they were inside our system and had access to our data. “ Wells said the ICRC did not want to speculate on who might be behind the intervention. Addressing the person or people behind the intervention, Mardin issued an appeal: “The real people, the real families behind the information you have now are among the least powerful in the world. Please do the right thing. Do not share, sell, discover or otherwise use this information. This suggests that the ICRC suspects that the perpetrators are criminals seeking to obtain information for purposes of identity theft, for example. The ICRC said the breach forced it to shut down systems around its Family Ties Restoration program, which aims to reunite family members separated by conflict, disaster or migration. Ewan Watson, an ICRC spokesman, said the organization had never before experienced a retaliation of similar magnitude.

