Tongan man Lisala Folau says he swam for more than 24 hours after the tsunami hitExBulletin

As Tonga returns to the internet after the eruption of its massive Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Saturday, we are learning more about the number it caused on the environment and its people.
One survival story that has caught worldwide attention is that of Lisala Folau, a 57-year-old Tongan who claims to have swum for more than 24 hours after being swept into the sea by the tsunami waves triggered by the blast.
Folau, a retired carpenter who lives on a small island called Atala with a population of about 60 people, shared his story with the Tongan media agency Broadcom Broadcasting. Gjergj Lavaka, who Guardian identified as senior editor at the radio station, shared a translated transcript from Folaut’s Facebook interview.
Folau said he was painting his house Saturday night when he heard from his brother about the impending tsunami and climbed a tree to seek shelter. He and his granddaughter descended during a calm, but were caught by a massive wave he estimates more than 6 feet, or nearly 20 feet high, and thrown into the sea, around 7 p.m. local time.
Folau told the broadcaster that he has movement problems that affect his legs and prevent him from walking “properly”. He could hear his son calling to him from the ground, but he did not answer because he did not want him to endanger his safety by trying to save him.
“My thought was if I answered him, he would come and we would both suffer, so I just swam, slammed by the big waves that kept coming,” he said. “It occurred to me if I could cling to a tree or anything and if something happens and I lose my life, the searchers can find me and my family can see my dead body.”
Folau first landed on Toketoke Island. He said he saw a police boat coming towards Atatas around 7am and shook a cloth as it passed, but it did not stop for him.
From there Folau said he set off for Polo’a Island, a voyage that lasted from about 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. He then swam to Sopu, which is on the western edge of the capital, Nuku’alofa, on the main island. and Tongatapu.
He said his mind was on his family long what Reuters describes while 7.5 km (4.7 miles) swim to the main island. He worried about his granddaughter, who had contracted the waves and the illnesses his younger sister and daughter face.
“All of this was racing in my mind and what it meant to have survived now and what about them,” he said. “That pushed me to go to Sopu.”
Folau said he reached the shore around 9pm local time on Sunday, about 26 hours after the wave swept him into the sea for the first time.
He recounted how he crawled from the beach to the end of a public road and found a piece of wood to use as a walking stick while asking for help. A passing driver found him and after a few questions connected him with the family.
It is not clear what happened to the other members of the Folau family, but to New Zealand Stuff news site reports that his daughter later shared her experience and gratitude in an emotional Facebook post.
Others are sharing Folau’s story reports on social media, greeting him as a “Real Life Aquaman”.
The so-called superhero seemed super humble from the experience. He told Broadcom that it was “so unexpected that I survived after washing, swimming and surviving the dangers I just faced”.
This story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.
