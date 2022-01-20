Red Cross cyber attack compromises sensitive data for over 500,000 peopleExBulletin



The International Committee of the Red Cross has discovered that hackers have stolen data on over 515,000 “highly vulnerable people”, recipients of aid and services from at least 60 branches of the charity worldwide.

During the investigation into the extent of the attack, which targeted a contractor in Switzerland who was storing the data, the Red Cross was forced to temporarily suspend a program that reunites families torn apart by violence, migration or other tragedies.

The biggest concern is that hackers will reward, leak or sell sensitive information about families and their locations to bad actors who may seek to cause further harm to victims. The Red Cross says it usually reunites 12 missing persons with their families every day, work that will be discontinued for fear of further danger.

The aid organization, known for its role in armed conflicts, on Wednesday directly appealed to hackers in a declaration to keep data confidential.

“The real people, the real families behind the information you have now are among the least powerful in the world,” said Robert Mardini, the ICRC’s director general. “Please do the right thing. Do not sell, extract or otherwise use this data.”

The Red Cross did not immediately attribute the attack to cybercriminals, terrorists or hackers of nation states, nor did it provide any information or speculation about the possible motivation for the cyber attack on its contractor in Switzerland.

An ICRC spokeswoman in Washington, DC, Elizabeth Shaw, told NPR that “there were no requests” from hackers in exchange for the stolen data, indicating that the breach was likely not a ransomware attack.

The Red Cross has partnered with “highly specialized firms” to help address what it calls a “sophisticated” attack, Shaw said. “Our message is to emphasize that real people, real families are behind the data and sharing, selling or using them has the potential to hurt,” she wrote in an email to NPR.

It is still unclear why hackers have access to the information, especially since they have not communicated any request. However, vulnerable people can make ideal targets for fraud and other possible extortion, while refugees can become political hostages in broader geopolitical conflicts. Aid organizations can also be targets of espionage. Both the United Nations and the State Department’s Agency for International Development were violated in 2021.

The families themselves, already victims of conflict and suffering, will be separated from family members for longer periods of time, now fearing they may be vulnerable to exposure to their personal information. “This cyber attack further endangers vulnerable people, those who already need humanitarian services,” Mardini said.

Chris Painter, president of the Global Forum on Cyber ​​Expertise and former senior cyber diplomat at the State Department, told NPR that the breach “emphasizes the human cost of retaliation,” and not merely the financial cost to most companies and organizations that are victims. of Cyber ​​Attacks.

Similar to other sectors, the humanitarian community has benefited from advanced technology to more easily store data and improve crisis response time. However, those organizations do not always have the resources for advanced cyber security.

Niel Harper, Chief Information Security Officer for the UN Office for Project Services, and Daniel Dobrygowski, Head of Governance and Trust at the World Economic Forum, wrote a piece earlier this week why humanitarian organizations need to invest in cybersecurity and why more well-equipped financiers as well as technology companies have to bear part of the cost. “Donors should see cyber security as critical to aid operations,” they wrote.

Cyber ​​security experts called for an international response to the cyber attack on the Red Cross.

“Exposing the data of vulnerable people in the Red Cross database must be urgently addressed by the international community and the perpetrators must be brought to justice,” wrote Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, director of the Digital Society Institute in Berlin, in an email. for NPR. She has previously served as Estonia’s wider ambassador for cyber diplomacy.

“This is another grim reminder that cyber threats have real-world consequences and must be handled with the utmost care and responsibility,” she added.